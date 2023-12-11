Suara.com – The performance of Indonesian National Team right-back Pratama Arhan has fluctuated recently. Football analyst, Justinus Lhaksana or who is usually called Coach Justin, explained the factors that influenced it.

According to Coach Justin, Arhan’s decline in performance cannot be separated from the situation at his own club in Japan.

As is known, Pratama Arhan’s contract with Tokyo Verdy officially ends in December 2023 and will not be extended.

Pratama Arhan (twitter @tokyoverdySTAFF)

This season was an important moment for Tokyo Verdy because they succeeded in promotion to J-League 1 after finishing third with 75 points.

However, Arhan seems to be an exception to this happiness because of his minimal contribution to the Tokyo team’s struggle to move up to J-League 1.

He has only appeared in two matches since 2022.

This made Coach Justin annoyed with the clubs in the Japanese league which he considered only using Indonesian players for exposure purposes only.

“He rarely plays in Japan,” said Coach Justin in a Sport77 YouTube broadcast.

According to him, Japanese clubs seem to only sign Indonesian players to expose them.

Therefore, Coach Justin advised young Indonesian players to consider other options and avoid playing in Japan.

“This is my experience in bringing Lilipaly there. The case is, he also didn’t get the chance to play. Two years after that, Irfan Bachdim joined the same club. But he still didn’t get the chance to play. Now, Arhan is also experiencing the same thing,” added Coach Justin.

Coach Justin suggested that young Indonesian players consider other options and avoid playing in Japan.

“If possible, it’s better to look for opportunities in South Korea. Even though it might be in the second division, at least they still get playing time,” he explained.

There is no clear information regarding Pratama Arhan’s destination after leaving Tokyo Verdy.

Reportedly, Nurul Azizah’s husband has received offers from several clubs.