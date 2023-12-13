The Super Smash Bros. amiibo collection, which gave rise to these products, may be completed soon, but that does not mean that Nintendo will stop producing these figures, but that it would already be manufacturing more.

After the confirmation of the release date of the Sora amiibo and the last launch of the Splatoon 3 Deep Cut amiibo, Nintendo has not announced anything about amiibo, so as of now there is no word of figures scheduled to debut further there of February 2024.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: News summary for week 46 of 2023

Will there be more Splatoon 3 amiibo?

However, more figures should be added to the release schedule soon, as fans believe they have found evidence that more amiibo are on the way.

We know this thanks to the user and dataminer ashbinary_which after the release of the most recent update for Splatoon 3 got to work and found a lot of hidden information about the title in the game files, such as new weapons and equipmentlike levels not yet available or even announced.

In case you missed it: Nintendo canceled and suspended events due to threats of attacks.

Splatoon’s amiibo collection could soon expand

Something that caught our attention is that among their findings there were 2 unannounced pieces of equipment that are related to amiiboso it is suggested that there is at least 2 of these figures in development and have not been announced. Something similar happened with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and in the end it was confirmed that Nintendo was preparing Zelda and Ganondorf amiibos.

The Splatoon 3 amiibo, precisely, usually unlock equipment within the game, so it is believed that it is very likely that the amiibo could be from the DLC Side Orderthe latest expansion of the title.

If fans’ suspicions turn out to be correct, at least 2 new Splatoon 3 amiibo should go on sale around spring 2024when Side Order will debut and, of course, we should know more about them weeks or months before.

We will keep you informed.

Would you like Nintendo to continue releasing amiibo? Tell us in the comments.

You can find more news related to amiibo by visiting this page.

Related video: Nintendo’s physical DLC

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News