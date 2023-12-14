Among the big announcements of the night of The Game Awards 2023 there was Marvel's Blade. Bethesda revealed that its new vampire project was just getting started, but clues suggest otherwise.

In a press release, Bethesda assured that Arkane Lyon “development has just begun” on the project, parallel to its announcement last week, which suggests that there is still a long time to go before it is ready and perhaps we are talking about a title with a launch of 2026 Or until 2027.

However, a clue has come to light that somewhat contradicts Bethesda's information, since the project would be much longer.

How long has Marvel's Blade been in development?

This is believed thanks to the employment information of the Arkane Lyon campaign director Dana Nightingale. On your page LinkedInNightingale indicated that she was the director of the team of level design and lead designer of the campaign of Marvel’s Blade.

The interesting thing is that the creative confessed that she had been in this position since January 2022so the development of the project would not have started “just“, as Bethesda reported last week, but would comply 2 years the next January.

Marvel's Blade would have been in development for 2 years

Curiously, the developer's LinkedIn page has been modified and no longer mentions Marvel's Blade, but there is evidence (via IdleSloth84_).

It is important to mention that, although the creative may have been involved in the project in January 2022it could have been a pre-production phasealthough development at the endso it is striking that Bethesda did not consider this time when making the announcement.

In case you missed it: Bethesda doesn't want to say whether Marvel's Blade will be an Xbox exclusive or not.

In any case, video game development is a recursive activity and is not free of unforeseen events that force us to redesign some details or even the complete vision of the project, and it is not ruled out that this has happened with Marvel's Blade.

This is a project that Bethesda barely announces, so in any case any potential delay It is irrelevant because would have been internal and the project has not been assigned a release date or window unlike, for example, EVERWILD o Metroid Prime 4.

The Blade game is in development, but does not yet have a release date or window. It is unknown which platforms it will reach. You can find more news related to this Marvel franchise if you visit this page.

