The Brazilians are the first finalists of the competition: the goals of Arias and Kennedy were decisive

Francesco Calvi

18 December 2023 (change at 9.49pm) – MILAN

When the going gets tough, the tough get going. Just look at the timeless Marcelo, champion in South America after a lifetime at Real Madrid, who at 35 years of age is still having good and bad times at the Club World Cup. His Fluminense won the semi-final 2-0 against Al Ahly: in I start the two posts hit by Arias, then some flashes from the Egyptians who are forced to surrender in the final. In the 70th minute the former Blancos captain pulls a play out of the hat which is worth the 1-0 penalty (goal by Arias). Twenty minutes later Kennedy – already decisive in the Libertadores final against Boca – scored an encore. After the triumph on November 4, the Brazilians can dream of another trophy: in Friday's final they will face one of Urawa Red Diamonds and Manchester City, opponents tomorrow at 7pm.

FIRST HALF: BALANCE BETWEEN THE PARTIES

—

The challenge in Jeddah turns out to be more balanced than expected. On the one hand there are the Brazilians, less tired and decidedly more experienced, clinging to the leadership of Ganso, Felipe Melo and Marcelo. On the other hand, the organization of the Egyptians is surprising, always dangerous in the counterattacks and galvanized by the 3-1 success against Benzema's Al-Ittihad in the quarterfinals. At the start, Fluminense seemed destined to dominate: Arias hit the post with a volley in the 9th minute, then repeated it in the 24th minute, helped by a deflection, following a corner taken by Marcelo. As the minutes passed, however, Ah Ahly gained confidence and surprised the Brazilians on several occasions on the counterattack. El Shahat stings on the left, Kahraba devours a goal one-on-one with goalkeeper Fabio. The first half ends at 0-0, but Al Ahly continues to grow and Fernando Diniz is forced to reshape his team.

Second half: flu party

—

In the second half, Fluminense took a few more risks: Marcelo and his teammates raised their center of gravity, taking into account the possible counterattacks of the Africans. Felipe Melo and his teammates hold their own, also thanks to an excellent intervention by Fabio on Tau. After an hour of play, the pace slows down and the inventions of the individuals weigh like a boulder. The decisive one, in the 70th minute, starts from Marcelo's feet. The former Real player, who hadn't shone until then, comes down the left and enters the area thanks to a tunnel against Tau. The Al Ahly midfielder brings him down, the referee points to the spot and Arias, this time, doesn't make a mistake. Flu controlled the lead until the 90th minute, while for Al Ahly the tiredness began to make itself felt. Diniz changes five men, the teams are stretched and there is nothing left for the Egyptians to do: the 21-year-old Kennedy, already decisive as a substitute in the Libertadores final against Boca, receives the ball on the edge of the area in the 90th minute, controls and beats El Shenawy. Flu wins 2-0 and now dreams of the super challenge against Manchester City.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED