We start in 2025, there will be 12 European Championships, Inter has already qualified. For the other continents the FIFA ranking will be used

The FIFA Council has decided that the UEFA ranking will decide the ranking of the qualifiers for the Club World Cup. It was not a simple decision, because FIFA had chosen a ranking that it decided to use for all the other confederations. But since Europe has “its” ranking, for the first edition it was decided to confirm it, from the next one it will be the FIFA one for everyone. At the moment Juve have 47 points and Napoli have 41. To overtake Mazzarri's team will have to wait until the quarter-finals: the round of 16 can give a maximum of 5 points (4 for two successes and 1 qualification bonus). It will be played from mid-June to mid-July 2025. There are 12 Europeans, Inter have already qualified with City, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Bayern, PSG, Benfica and Porto. At stake is one between Borussia and Leipzig, one between Barcelona and Atletico, one between Juve and Napoli, plus a place that will go to the champions of this Champions League or to Salzburg.