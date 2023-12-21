Clown has decided to testify and to everyone's surprise he does so in favor of Bárbara Rey. The young woman considered everything lost, she saw how time was running out and she couldn't find anyone to testify in her favor.

Her husband had bought the entire company and not even Blasco, who promised her that he would do so, has been able to support her.

Bárbara, desperate, makes an appointment with the King and asks him for the tapes. She knows that he has been spying on her for years and with them he would prove the truth, but the King acts surprised and rejects her request.

On the day of the trial Clown is called to testify. The young man tells what a good person Ángel is, who has known him forever, but admits that he is not feeling well: “You know perfectly well that his children are going to be better off with their mother.”

Clown's words bring out the worst version of the trainer: “You're a son of a bitch,” he shouts in the middle of the room.

The judge gives the verdict: As for the accusation of mistreatment, it is dismissed due to lack of evidence, but Bárbara retains custody of her children.

Finally, Bárbara will be able to enjoy her children, away from her husband: Relive this great moment in the video above!