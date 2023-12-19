Today's scenario: an explosion has occurred in the kitchen of the clinic, resulting in a partial collapse of the roof and several victims. It is up to the emergency services to get this scenario under control as quickly as possible. An educational exercise, says Jan Wittenberg of the IJsselland safety region, in a special, highly secured location: “You cannot just walk in here like you can at a company. It is therefore important for us and for Veldzicht that something like this happens safely. “