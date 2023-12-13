loading…

Hamas fighters ambush 15 Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip. Photo/Illustration

GAZA TRACK – Islamic resistance group Hamas claimed to have ambushed 15 soldiers Israel Of Gaza Strip .

In a statement, Hamas said fighters from the group's armed wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, and the Islamic Jihad group were involved in clashes with the 15-strong Israeli force at “close range.”

“The attack resulted in Israeli soldiers being killed and injured,” said Hamas, without providing details regarding the location of the attack as quoted by Anadolu, Thursday (14/12/2023).

Hamas said in a separate statement that its fighters hit Israeli tanks with anti-armor shells in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

There was no comment from the Israeli army regarding the claim.

Earlier, the Israeli military said Wednesday morning that another 10 soldiers were killed in clashes with Palestinian fighters in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip from the air and land, carried out a siege and carried out ground attacks in retaliation for the cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.

Since then, according to Gaza health authorities, at least 18,608 Palestinians have been killed and 50,594 injured in Israeli attacks.

The death toll in Hamas attacks in Israel alone reached 1,200 people, while around 139 people are still being held hostage, according to official figures.

