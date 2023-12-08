It would not take centuries, but decades, for the mental cloning in the cloud becomes possible. This is what they believe at the University of Australia. A future as intriguing as it is fascinating could really be close.

Clas Weber, a leading philosopher and AI expert, is unraveling the mysteries of our minds. According to The Conversation, progress in brain mapping technology is making leaps and bounds.

Let us remember that mapping the human genome cost hundreds of millions of dollars 20 years ago. Today, it’s done in hours for a fraction of the cost. Mind cloning technology could follow a similar path. This means that, just as genomics has accelerated, mental cloning could be within our grasp in the not-too-distant future.

The complexity of the human brain is colossal. With some 86 billion neurons and neuronal connections numbering in the trillions, it is more complex than the stars in the Milky Way. However, the challenge is not unattainable.

Clas Weber believes that it will not take hundreds of years, rather, we will see it in our lifetime and not in the very distant future. Although there are obstacles.

Challenges for mental cloning in the cloud

The first hurdle is developing the technology to clone a brain and transfer it to a computer. Here, artificial intelligence will play a crucial role, according to sources such as The Sun. Future AI applications could mimic and amplify aspects of human thinking.

The second is whether a simulated brain can generate a real mind. This is a question that mixes science and philosophy. Can a simulated brain think and feel like we do?

A great challenge: identity and consciousness. If we clone our mind, Is it really “us” that lives in the cloud? It is a question that challenges our understanding of existence.

The mental cloning It encompasses a discussion that is not only technical, but also philosophical and ethical. One that forces us to reconsider what it means to be human. The mind, that essence that defines us, could transcend the limits of our biological body.

But besides immortality, what else could it be used for? Could it be a solution for diseases like Alzheimer’s? Would it speed up the summoning by preserving the minds of genies? Could we use another’s mind? Could minds be marketed as suits for certain tasks? Could we no longer need languages? A whole episode of Black Mirror.

The possibility of cloning our mind in the cloud could be a close reality and not a dream of a distant future, but a horizon that we could reach. A future where eternity could be just a click away and probably much more.