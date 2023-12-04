Fears are mounting that it will increase due to the rise in record temperatures, drought, scarcity of water and rain, and rising sea levels as a result of the melting of polar ice.

In this context, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, revealed that they are not “prepared for the increasing waves of migration due to climate change, so we need sustainable financing.”

Scary numbers

According to the World Bank, the number of climate migrants may reach 216 million by 2050, as entire families will be forced to flee within their countries, especially in Africa and the Middle East.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees reports that “90 percent of the world’s refugees come from areas highly vulnerable to the effects of climate change.”

“The era of climate migration”

The International Organization for Migration warned last September that “the world has officially entered the era of climate migration,” calling for addressing the impact of climate change on population movements.

Academic and environmental expert Ramadan Hamza said, in an interview with Sky News Arabia:

There is no doubt that the escalation of the phenomenon of internal and external migration is one of the most dangerous effects of climate change, as populations in many countries and regions are forced to migrate due to successive dry seasons, the expansion of desertification, the failure of agricultural crops to ensure food security for them, rising sea levels in coastal cities, and an increase in Dust storms. Scientific estimates indicate that the number of climate migrants will exceed the one and a half billion mark, within only a few decades to come, which reveals the seriousness of the matter and the serious threat it entails to security, stability and development at the global level as a whole, and at the regional and continental levels. Therefore, what is required is to intensify the efforts of the international community, and COP 28 is the best opportunity, and to take effective measures to mitigate the effects of climate change and adapt to its consequences, and to begin drawing up urgent development plans to avoid the exacerbation of this phenomenon, by employing alternative energies based on the sun and wind, rationalizing the consumption of fossil fuels, and other steps. Urgent, as well as providing support to vital productive sectors, especially agricultural ones in rural areas affected by climate extremes. Good planning can ensure that the expelling and receiving areas are well-equipped to meet the needs and aspirations of their residents, and to limit the flow of climate migration, which entails heavy economic, social, service and security burdens.