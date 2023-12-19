The member countries of the European Union are falling behind on their main climate target, and at this rate they are destined to miss it.

The alert comes from the European Commission, which on Monday published an evaluation of the updated draft of the national climate plans, from which policies that are still too weak have emerged. The analysis focused on the plans of 21 out of 27 countries: Austria, Bulgaria and Poland have not yet submitted their national plans, while Belgium, Ireland and Latvia have submitted them late. Final plans are expected by June 2024.

Taken together, the measures presented by the European Union countries would make it possible to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by 51 percent by 2030. A figure still far from the reduction of 55% that we are committed to achieving with legally binding objectives.

Climate, the evaluation of national plans in the EU

In general, the overall assessment is “positive”, writes the Commission: the updated draft of the climate plans shows “the firm commitment of Member States to work on the basis of solid planning and monitoring on energy and climate and their determination to step up the actions at national and regional levels necessary to achieve the political objectives agreed in the Energy and Climate Agenda.”

However, they also emerged various shortcomingsboth with regards to maintaining thegeneral ambition of the EU, both with regard to compliance with requirements specifications established by European legislation. «It's a question of serious concern and credibility for many member states”, warns Brussels.

The most significant problem remains the use of fossil fuels: All countries in the Union have started to reduce it, but some are moving too slowly and many are compromising this change by continuing to subsidize fossil fuels.

In fact, among the main most critical points that emerged from the analysis are: fossil fuel subsidies, that “remain a major obstacle to the transition to clean energy and a Brake the EU's ability to achieve its climate objectives.”

Even on the energy front we need to accelerate the pace: Current national plans would lead to the EU getting the 39,3% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030. That's a big jump compared to last year's EU share of 22.5%, but not enough to reach the target we set ourselves (-42,5% by 2030) to free ourselves from fossil fuels and guarantee greater energy independence.

At this point, the EU Commission expects Member States to take due account of the recommendations when finalizing their updated integrated plans – it reads – and urges Member States whose draft updated plans are still pending to submit them without further delays.

Furthermore, the Commission assures that it is «ready to support Member States in the transition towards climate neutralityto achieve greater energy autonomyad adapt to climate change and to continue to accelerate the introduction of “no-regrets options” (cost-effective measures now and under a range of future climate scenarios that do not involve difficult trade-offs with other policy objectives, ed.), in particular energy efficiency and renewable energies”. It is also ready to support the promotion and financing of clean technologies – she warns – and to help trigger private investments, also in terms of a qualified workforce.