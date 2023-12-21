The climate crisis not only affects the environment but also our minds, as various studies now demonstrate. There is also a very narrow one connection between loneliness and so-called eco-anxiety. More and more people are experiencing increasing levels of anxiety out of fear of a climate disaster that could jeopardize their homes, property and livelihoods. Still others try a general feeling of numbness for the way our planet is constantly being altered.

Climate crisis and social isolation: this is how it manifests itself

It is increasingly evident, according to researchers, the correlation between the climate crisis, mental health and social isolation. Problems that can intertwine with each other in different ways. The collective stress, fears and isolation caused by climate-related eventsnicknamed eco-anxiety, could make people lonelier, in turn damaging their health, relationships and collective capacity to act.

At the end of 2022 two health researchers from the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, André Hajek and Hans-Helmut König, reported a correlation between climate anxiety and perceived social isolation. The analysis was conducted by interviewing over three thousand people who live in Germany, with targeted questions on the topic. The interviewees also provided some demographic data such as age, gender, lifestyle, social position and alcohol and smoking habits. The results provided a framework in which the link between climate anxiety, loneliness and social isolation was quite clear. Higher levels of loneliness and isolation were significantly associated with higher levels of climate anxiety for the overall population and for those aged 18 to 64.

Climate change damages mental health: increasingly clear signs

The German study did not show any causality, but underlines that there is ever more signs that highlight how the climate crisis affects mental health. For example, at high temperatures we are less able to think critically. Or, extreme weather conditions can cause ailments from post-traumatic stress or even basic climate changes affect the brain memory systems.

Other studies underline how people who feel connected to each other or to nature are more likely to act to change the state of things. Land pro-social tendencies, along with connection to nature, community and humanity, are significant positive indicators. Therefore, as many environmentalists have already understood, feeling connected to nature and the community helps to act and above all to create a circle of actions to reverse negative impacts on the environment.