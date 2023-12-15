First, we would like to point out that the unprecedented rise in temperature and high soil salinity have affected agricultural crops and made some of them threatened with extinction due to the plants’ inability to adapt.

Migration of agricultural areas

As the damage of extreme climate events, such as floods and high temperatures, continues to affect agriculture, one of the results of this is the high rate of migration from agricultural areas towards urban areas.

Low crop production

The rise in temperature could also lead to an increase in the number of insect pests, which harms the production of basic crops such as wheat, soybeans and corn, thus exacerbating the phenomenon of food insecurity, especially in poor countries.

Huge losses due to drought

In addition to this, there are droughts that occur as a result of global warming, with dire consequences causing huge losses in agricultural crops.

Development of more modern fertilizers

One of the solutions proposed to protect this agriculture and food security from the severity of extreme climate changes is the development of more modern fertilizers.

Regenerative agriculture

In addition, other solutions include returning to so-called “regenerative agriculture” practices that restore soil biodiversity for years to come, thus improving yields.

Can the agricultural map adapt to climate change?

The agricultural map needs to adapt to climate change, by taking measures to improve water resource management, developing modern irrigation techniques to deal with water shortages, and paying attention to agricultural research to develop crops resistant to drought and high temperature, which helps adapt to climate change and achieve agricultural sustainability.

Specific effects

To understand the impact of climate change on the agricultural map, specialists reviewed some of the different aspects of agriculture that this impact can extend to, starting with planting dates and ending with agricultural production levels, as follows:

Change in planting dates: Rising temperatures and changes in rainfall patterns can affect crop planting dates. There may be an increased need to adapt planting dates to suit climate changes. Change in harvest seasons: Climate change can affect harvest dates and cause fluctuations in the quality and quantity of crops harvested. Changes in the distribution of rainfall: Changes in the distribution of rainfall can affect soil quality and water availability, leading to a change in the plant varieties that can be grown in different regions. Increase in extreme weather events: Increased weather extremes, such as floods or drought, can lead to crop losses and deterioration of agricultural conditions. High temperatures: Rising temperatures can lead to a change in agricultural maturity and crop maturity dates. Impact on ecosystemsClimate change can affect the environmental balance in agricultural areas, affecting the availability of vital resources for farms. Change in the spread of diseases and pests: Climate change can increase the spread of some diseases and pests that may affect crops. The need for adapted plant varieties: Climate change may require the development and use of plant varieties that are adapted to changing growing conditions. Impact on crop distribution: Climate change may lead to a change in the distribution of crops, as some areas may become less suitable for crops and other areas may become more suitable. Pressures on water resources: Climate change may have impacts on the availability of water for irrigation, putting pressure on agriculture in areas that rely heavily on water. The necessity of sustainable agriculture: Climate change highlights the importance of improving sustainability in agriculture, including the use of water conservation techniques and the application of more sustainable agricultural practices.

Climate change and the new challenges it creates require continuous adaptation and innovation in the agricultural sector, including the use of new technologies, better regulation of planting dates, and improving the sustainability of agriculture to achieve a balance between food production needs and environmental preservation.

Adaptation and mitigation

In exclusive statements to Eqtisad Sky News Arabia, Professor of Environmental Studies Abdul Masih Samaan explains that the impact of climate change on the agricultural map is divided into two parts:

The first part is related to the rise in temperatures, which have now reached an increase above the average of 1.4 degrees Celsius (according to the World Meteorological Organization), and this has repercussions on the agricultural crop and the water that irrigate the crop. If water decreases, this means that all crops will decrease as a result of water scarcity. In addition, if floods occur in some places, this also negatively affects the crops by causing them to be wasted.

The second part relates to the fact that each crop has a specific temperature during its growth cycle, and as temperatures rise, this means that almost all agricultural crops’ productivity will decrease between 5% and 30%, such as corn, wheat, and rice, with the exception of the only crop that may survive this matter, which is Because cotton needs high temperatures, the rest of the crops will be affected by high temperatures.

The environmental studies professor points out adaptation and mitigation efforts in the agricultural sector, and among the adaptation mechanisms is creating a different agricultural cycle. The farmer naturally knows the growing seasons for each crop, so if there is a change in temperature at the time he is supposed to plant, he must think about a new agricultural cycle.