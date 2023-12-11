It never snows to everyone’s liking. With half of Europe frozen at the gates of winter, solar panels have seen their capacity to capture solar energy reduced. A simple technology allows snow to be removed from photovoltaic modules without manual intervention.

The problem of snow on solar panels. Despite popular belief, photovoltaic modules can operate efficiently in winter, regardless of the ambient temperature. If anything, they prefer cold, since overheating reduces their efficiency.

The main problem, apart from the clouds, is the snow. Although snow tends to slide because the solar panels are tilted, snow buildup on the modules blocks sunlight, reducing electricity production. This common problem in regions with heavy snowfall has an easy solution.

Melting snow with reverse current. The reverse supply causes current to flow through the solar modules in the opposite direction, generating heat that melts accumulated snow without the need for manual intervention.

The reverse supply can be activated automatically in the mornings so that the panels are clean during the hours of greatest solar radiation. A small expenditure of energy so that the panels can function normally again.

Eliminating costs and risks of manual cleaning. Reverse supply optimizes module performance during winter, but also reduces the costs and risks associated with manual cleaning.

Melting snow with heat is more efficient than automatic methods for cleaning dust from solar panels because the snow melts into water and does not dirty the modules. It also eliminates the need for human operators to climb slippery roofs, which causes dozens of accidents each year.

Why not wait for it to melt on its own. Resuming energy production as soon as possible is one of the obvious reasons, but another more urgent one would be to reduce the pressure that accumulated snow exerts on the panels. Not only because of the risk of the glass-covered modules breaking, but also because of the possibility that the roof of the building where they are located might give way.

Alternatives to melt snow. A group of researchers compared several alternatives for removing snow, such as a heater on the back of the modules and different angles of inclination so that the snow slides off. The most efficient was reverse current, but the lower frame of the solar panels caused snow to accumulate on the bottom of the module.

A simple solution developed by an American university is to place a strip-shaped coating on the lower edge of the modules so that accumulated snow slides off easily. Thanks to the heat dissipated by the reverse current, the snow ends up melting and sliding to the ground within 30 minutes.

Imagen | Tentenuk (Flickr, CC BY 2.0 DEED)

