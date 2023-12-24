In Borgo Panigale the wait for the arrival of the multiple champion is combined with important hopes.

Marc Marquez joins Ducati in 2024, and Claudio Domenicali welcomes him with open arms. The CEO of the Borgo Panigale company did not hide after hiring the Catalan who dominated MotoGP for years astride Honda. And now, with his move to Team Gresini widely made official, the feeling is that he can shine again.

“Marc will be our ally – Domenicali declared to 'Marca', referring to Marquez -. We will have the advantage of seeing how the Ducati rides. Both Bagnaia, Martin and Bezzecchi will be able to improve their performances, seeing his way of working I'm sure he will be very strong and that he will be a candidate to win the 2024 MotoGP world championship.”

Domenicali, however, does not hide the risks of great internal competition that Marquez will bring to Ducati. “Of course it will annoy everyone – he admitted -. There will be one more driver to beat, and this will undoubtedly create more confusion. Let's just hope that the races are held in the spirit of sportsmanship and without accidents. I don't really like the Grand Prix Awards in which contacts occur. Also because this increases the risks for the pilots.”