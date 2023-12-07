Claudio Domenicali has clear ideas about Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia

During an interview with “Repubblica”, the CEO of Ducati Claudio Domenicali, among the various topics covered, focused on his expectations regarding Marc Marquez’s debut on the Team Gresini Ducati and underlined how much the Spanish centaur’s experience can help the rest of the riders, including Pecco Bagnaia.

“Marc will make us grow further: our other seven champions have begun to study the way he drives. He will be an example for everyone. We will have more internal competition and the race for the World Championship will become more complicated for our opponents. This year Martin has learned a lot from Bagnaia and Pecco will do the same with Marquez next season. We are confident that we can raise the level further” began the Ducati CEO.

“Between Marc and Pecco I choose Bagnaia, he is Italian, co-core in the official team and there is a particular empathy with him. But Marquez is a very champion and if he is good enough to deserve the title we will be happy. He will certainly fight to the end to the World Championship. We did almost scientific simulations, comparing his performance with that of his brother Alex and we obtained very positive results, which I won’t say even under torture” continued the CEO of Ducati Corse.

“After 17 victories in 20 GPs it seems impossible to raise the bar again, but we will try. Our opponents have asked to change the rules from next year, otherwise we are too strong for them. They have been satisfied. For us it is not a problem , in fact it is the best marketing campaign” commented Claudio Domenicali.