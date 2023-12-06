Halo Infinite has gotten an update that contains many new features.

Halo Infinite features make battles very entertaining

Join the conversation

Firefight, a classic Halo mode, returns in the latest Halo Infinite update with a novelty. In this PvE mode, players can collaborate with three other friends to combat hordes of enemies and take key points on the map. That’s not the most interesting thing, well several scenarios have been includedsome made by 343 Industries and others by the creative users of Forge.

This new addition implies a good reception by the players, especially for those who already know the Firefight mode from the previous installments, as it is a fun dynamic that users can enjoy cooperatively. Without a doubt, this is something that comes in handy for the gameconsidering that Halo Infinite loses 98% of its player base on Steam, so if you want to continue playing it, surely Are you interested in trying this new modality?.

Halo Infinite Firefight returns along with other interesting new features

Firefight: King of the Hill is part of the mid-year update. temporada de Halo Infinite Season 5: Reckoning, which was released on December 5. Season 5 had already brought a lot of new content to the game, such as a revamped extraction mode, new multiplayer maps, Flood cosmetics, multicore helmet support, and new Forge AI features. However, the most striking of all is the return of Firefight, a PvE mode that debuted in Halo 3: ODST and which was very popular at the time, considering the chronological order of Halo Infinite.

In a Halo Waypoint post, 343 Industries explained How the new PvE Firefight mode works: King of the Hill. The mechanics are similar to classic Firefight, but with some important changes. It consists of teams revive each other, without having limited lives. At the same time, they must occupy areas that appear randomly on the map and fight hourly enemies that emerge as time passes. Each game has five rounds, with a different area that you have to master each one. The players who remain in the area reduce the time and in the end they face a wave of enemies strong with a boss or a special objective. The team that manages to capture the area and defeat the enemies wins a point and advances to the next round.

The mode has a variety of banished enemies, from grunts and jackals to brutes and hunters. In turn, it is available in custom games where they can be used different levels of difficulty that influence the number and type of bosses that appear. In fact, it is also possible customize the experience by choosing different modifiers game-changers like having infinite ammo, rechargeable shields, and more

Firefight: King of the Hill also offers rewards for Players who successfully complete the mode. Players can earn experience points, credits, and exclusive cosmetics to customize their Spartan. Definitely, this It’s a great addition to Halo Infiniteespecially for this refreshing one that offers an exciting and varied cooperative experience, something that many players have been waiting for for some time.

Maps available in Halo Infinite Firefight

As for maps, Firefight can be played on 9 different scenariossuch as the following:

House of Reckoning.Behemoth.Deadlock.Launch Site.Live Fire.Oasis.Exiled (by Epetr0, SandoChokUN).Kusini Bay (by Mr Kwatz).Vallaheim (by HaiseOz).

The maps are not the only impressive thing, because this mode is also It has a skull system which are optional modifiers that change the rules of the game. Some skulls make the game more difficult, while others make it more fun. Players can activate or deactivate the skulls they want before starting a game.

Join the conversation