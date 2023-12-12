In an Instagram story the Fiorentina winger accompanied the image with the words “Thanks God”

A photo that tells of a clash. No comments, just images. On his Instagram profile, Kouame shows his leg, in bad shape, in the dressing room at the Olimpico at the end of the match against Roma. The goal of the Fiorentina winger is to show his physical condition after Lukaku’s foul, but there is probably also a desire to respond, indirectly, to Mourinho’s complaints that he didn’t like the refereeing .

After the dangerous intervention, in the 42nd minute of the second half, the referee showed Lukaku the red card which forced his teammates to finish the match with 9 men, given that Zalewski had already been sent off for receiving yellow cards. The only writing accompanying the photo, posted on social media by Koaume, is “Thanks God”, with a thank you sticker given that, after that contact, the outcome could have been even worse.