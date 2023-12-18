Los free Christmas games for Nintendo Switch They continue their unbeatable streak. In fact the chain of games Switchmas has enjoyed great popularity these days, and as it could not be otherwise, also surprises. In fact, today they bring us a new title to claim for the Switchmas on Nintendo Switch.

Remember that you can only claim it within a period of 24 hours after its publication. To continue the chain you do not have to skip any game, and if you want to continue you will have to pay the amount. Remember as we have already warned on other occasions that this chain is only available for users of Nintendo Switch residing in America or your accounts are established in that region.

NoGravityGames It once again leaves us with a unique game that many of you are wishing to have. You can claim them today at no cost and have it forever in your account. Switch. Below we leave you all the details of the offer of this free game for Nintendo Switch:

Nova-111: A game full of creativity, various options to carry out our gaming experience, and exploring the confines of a new world. Pilot your ship in a 2D perspective environment while overcoming obstacles and progressing in a unique and free game for Nintendo Switch. When the offer ends this game will be worth 9,99€so take advantage and keep it for free.

This game will bring us many hours of fun, and if you like online games 2D and platform perspective, You will undoubtedly end up liking this one, so we invite you to give it a try.

Via