As we informed you a couple of days ago, Switchmas is coming to Nintendo Switch with a ton of free titles that we can claim if we follow the chain and get them all in one within 24 hours each. In fact, we already have the first free games for Nintendo Switch available to claim right away.

Remember that you only have one day to get this offer. One that at the moment is only valid for those accounts of Nintendo Switch residing in America or are established in said region, otherwise this chain of free offers will have no effect.

NoGravityGames brings us again a special event for Nintendo Switch fans and this is the first free game to claim.

Nonograms Porphecy – It is the first title available now to claim directly and for free on our Nintendo Switch.

The price of this title is $3.99 without free offer, so if you miss claiming it, you will have to pay the amount of the game to have access to the chain of free Switchmas games again. Below we leave you an official trailer for the game in question so you can take a look:

