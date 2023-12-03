On the first day after the end of the truce between Hamas and Israel, the Israeli army resumed heavy bombing, hitting Khan Yunis, the main southern city, in particular. Shortly before, the air force had distributed leaflets over the city to warn the population to move further south, towards Rafah. But around 2 million civilians who had fled from the north had already gathered in this part of the territory when Israel began its offensive at the end of October. Now that the army is likely to move south, where it believes Hamas leaders are hiding, civilians have virtually no territory to escape to.

To the north there is the Israeli army, to the west the sea is controlled by Israeli military ships and to the south the only border crossing that does not lead to Israel, the Rafah crossing with Egypt, is closed. “I don’t know where to go,” Sameer al Jarrah, a 67-year-old man who lives in Al Qarara, a town just north of Khan Yunis, told the New York Times. The Israeli army ordered the local population to abandon it and then bombed it.

Israel’s solution consists of a map that Israeli forces released on Friday. On the map, the Gaza Strip is divided into 620 portions of land, some of which are the size of two football fields, others larger. Israel has said that civilians will have to follow that map to know which territories are “safe” to go to when evacuations are ordered, but it is not clear how Gaza residents, who have much access, would find out about this information. limited to electricity and internet connection.

Another solution, according to Israel, would be to transfer the majority of the population to a so-called “humanitarian zone” on the southeast coast of the Strip, a portion of territory measuring 14 square kilometers. But according to UN officials interviewed by the Financial Times, more than 2 million people (the total population of the Strip is 2.3 million) cannot be forced into an area smaller than an airport.

“In war you cannot unilaterally declare a ‘safe’ zone,” said Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA. «If we want to talk about “safer” areas, we must insist on greater adherence to human rights and international laws».

Om Mohamed Yunes, a 38-year-old woman, had fled the north and moved to Rafah in the early stages of the war. Now she will have to leave again, but she doesn’t know where to go, she told the Financial Times. “Where should we go? How can we live if there is no food, no drinking water and it is cold?”.

Meanwhile, a truce is unlikely to be restored in the short term. On Saturday the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, recalled the delegation of the Mossad, the Israeli intelligence, which was negotiating the release of the hostages in Doha, Qatar. The Israeli government accused Hamas of not respecting the pacts, which provided for the release of all children and women held hostage and mentioned in a list prepared by Israel. The Mossad delegation was in Doha to negotiate a new truce, but returned to Israel on Saturday.

