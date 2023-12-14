If you like science fiction and Alex Garland's films, you have to see the trailer for Civil War.

America in a whirlwind of conflict and despair! This is the proposal of Alex Garland's new dystopian thriller, something we can see in the Civil War trailer.

The trailer begins with the president played by Nick Offerman (known for The Last of Us and Parks and Recreation), revealing shocking news: “Citizens of America, the western forces of Texas and California have suffered a great defeat at the hands of the army of the United States”.

The narrative plunges into chaos, showing a photojournalist, played by Kirsten Dunst (Spider-Man, Melancholia), fighting to reach the White House as the capital becomes a battlefield, with airstrikes on civilians and the ruthless brutality against the journalists present.

Here you can see the trailer.

What do you think of the Civil War trailer? Do you want to see it? Leave me your comments below in the opinion section.

In an interview, director Alex Garland defined the film Civil War this way: “In the same way that you could say that Ex Machina is science fiction, Devs is a technological thriller and Men is a horror film, Civil War is a horror film. war, a contemporary war film.”

Civil War

“It was an amazingly difficult movie to shoot. I finished five weeks ago and have been editing for the last five weeks. We're trying to get the film to a preliminary state where everything is, broadly speaking, what you intend. But on top of that, there are a lot of visual effects in the film, so we have to decide which shots will become VFX shots. It's a very technical and ongoing process at this point. “There are a lot of things happening,” he revealed to SD.

Civil War will be released on April 26, 2024.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.