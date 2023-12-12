Employees fired and 750 electric scooters abandoned: this is why Cityscoot left Milan

Forty employees without work e 750 electric scooters abandoned on the street. That’s all that’s left to Milano after the scooter sharing company Cityscoot interrupted its service, which began in 2018, starting from November 30th. The news was reported in recent days by the “Corriere della Sera”, but the most important news is that last November 8th Cityscoot Italia srlthe company that managed the service, is was put into liquidation during a shareholders’ meeting held in Milan in front of the notary Domenico Garofalo at which the sole shareholder, the French Cityscoot, represented by Massimo Palombi, was present.

Why the liquidation? The 2022 budget was presented (and approved) which highlighted a loss of 4.9 million of euros, slightly lower than that of 6.1 million in the previous year and which, despite revenues rose year on year from 1.3 to 2.6 million, led to the negative net worth for 2.7 million. Not only that: Palombi stated that the balance sheet updated on September 30th showed further losses of 2 million. The supplementary note of balance reveals that Cityscoot it was a hole in the water because over the years it has accumulated a red by as many as 24.7 million which the partner repaid up to 19.8 million but then, a few days ago, decided to “pull the plug”. Thus the liquidation was decided, appointing the Frenchman as liquidator David Briendchief executive officer di Cityscoot.

“Despite our many efforts to stay open, our energies were not enough. We have only one goal: return“, the company informed its employees. It’s not really clear how, given the numbers of the disaster and the liquidation.

