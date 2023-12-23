loading…

After a council vote in December 2023, a mile of Holbrook Street in Hamtramck, Michigan, will be renamed 'Palestine Avenue' as a show of 'solidarity' with Gaza. Photo/Google Maps

WASHINGTON – One street in Hamtramck, in the US state of Michigan, will be renamed 'Palestine Avenue' as a “symbolic gesture” of “solidarity” with Gaza.

“The resolution to rename one mile of Holbrook Road passed narrowly in the Hamtramck City Council on December 12, 2023 with four votes in favor and three votes against,” the Detroit Free Press report stated.

Council members Mohammed Alsomiri, Muhith Mahmood and Abu Musa voted against the resolution.

The council previously called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Bill Meyer, of the diversity-based organization One Hamtramck, explained, “The proposed renaming of the street is a bold and creative act… shows deep respect for a people who have suffered injustice for decades and now face genocide and extinction in their land Alone.”

The following is the latest data on the impact of the conflict as of December 22, using reports from the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Israeli authorities, and contributions from international observers and aid organizations, as reported by the Associated Press.

The Israeli army has killed 20,057 Palestinians in Gaza. A total of 301 Palestinians were killed in the West Bank. 53,320 Palestinians were injured in Gaza.

Meanwhile, 6,184 Israelis were injured. On October 7, approximately 1,200 people were killed in Israel. Since the start of the ground offensive, 139 Israeli soldiers have been killed.

(she)