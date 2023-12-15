“Forty-five years of the birth of the National Health Service and 45 years of Cittadinanzattiva. We have worked as an organization to support the NHS to protect it at a time when it was growing and establishing itself as a new service. Now as citizens we must take responsibility for behaviors that are adequate for the current phase in which we need to think a lot in terms of health promotion, combating inequalities and ensuring that the NHS, public health, remains the most important social infrastructure of our country. Because it is the one that guarantees sustainability and the stability of the entire country, as we all had the opportunity to verify during the pandemic period.” Thus to Adnkronos Salute Anna Lisa Mandorino, general secretary of Cittadinanzattiva, on the occasion of a conference on the 45 years of the NHS promoted and organized yesterday in Rome by Boehringer Ingelheim Italia in the monumental complex of Santo Spirito in Sassia. The third appointment of the 'Active Ingredients' cycle, a format desired by the pharmaceutical company to delve deeper into some fundamental issues related to healthcare.