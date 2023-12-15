Citroen renewed the version My Ami Pop introducing a new design. This includes 4 wheel covers, a black graphic stripe under the windshield, reinforcements to the front and rear bumpers, a rear spoiler, as well as specific stickers on the rear side panels and door sills.

In the restyling of the My Ami Pop the front has been redefined with new frames for the headlights that integrate with the black band, together with the chevron icons under the windshield and the black reinforcement of the bumper, characteristic of the version Pop.

The sticker with the number “2” has been renovated with the addition of a Stylized circle and triangle, inspired by the digital world of gamers. This number now appears in giallo, a livelier and more eye-catching shade introduced in the new version, to attract attention and create a visual connection between the exterior and interior of the car. The yellow touch extends into the interior, making the car more dynamic visually, with orange details on the storage compartments, opening straps and mats.

Il bianco it was added as a contrast on part of the number “2” and on the wheel covers. Then there are other details such as the striations on the lower part of the capsule that recall the Citroën chevron. The rear side panels have adopted a new decorative element, a divided circle in two parts which accentuates the graphic style of the car and recalls the rotunda shape and the car's headlights.

Cockpit, what changes in the interior of the Ami

A central console with drive selector to optimize ergonomics. All controls have been made more visible and easier to use. In addition to the RND buttons, there are the on the center console press USBventilation control, emergency button, radio and functions heating/defrosting. This innovation will be available on all versions of the Ami in the first quarter of 2024.

Inside the My Ami Pop there is also standard equipment designed to simplify daily life, such as the clip per lo smartphonethe mesh pockets on the doors, a central dividing net, the floor mats and the connect box Dat@miwhich allows you to connect your smartphone to the Ami to access car data (range, mileage, maintenance warnings, etc.).

As for entertainment, the interface is there My Ami Playwhich turns your smartphone into a dashboard for easy access to features like navigation, music, radio and telephone calls. All these functions can be operated remotely via the button Citroën Switch on the steering wheel.

Price, how much does the Ami cost

The price of the new My Ami Pop is 8.890 euro VAT included for direct purchase or from 49 euro VAT included per month for long term rental.

In the case of long-term rental of 48 months with an advance payment of 5,074 euros VAT included, both the monthly installment and the first fee payment can be customized based on your individual budget. The first deliveries are expected in the first quarter of 2024 in the 12 countries where Ami is already on sale.

