The Citroën Ami is a small electric minicar, with a nice and innovative style, classified as light quadricycle according to the Highway Code. This machine can be driven by fourteen year olds with an AM license (the license for engines smaller than 50 cm3), but is limited to circulation on motorways and ring roads. This minicar is equipped with an 8 HP electric motor powered by a lithium ion battery 5,5 kWh which allows you to travel an average of 75 km. It recharges in four hours with a normal 230V Schuko socket.

Dimensions

The dimensions of the Citroën Ami are ultra compact: 2.41m long, 1.39 wide, 1.52 in height it's a turning circle of 7.2 m, which facilitate circulation especially in the city and during parking manoeuvres. The external design is typical Citroën, starting from the expressive front: LED headlights and direction indicators form a signature on two levels e LED rear lightsbeautiful and functional.

Citroën My Ami Pop

It has a front axle with suspension MacPherson, disc brakes and at the rear the Arms drawn system with drum brakes. The tires are the size 155/65 R14. As regards the internal spaces, there is a space of 63 liters at the front and 260L under the shelf in front of the passenger.

Citroën Ami battery and autonomy

Citroën Ami is 100% electric EVperfect for the urban environment and is powered by an electric motor 6 kW (8 HP) and 625 Nm of torque, combined with a lithium battery from 5,5 kWh positioned under the floor. Autonomy is 75 km while the maximum speed is 45 km/h.

Citroën Ami charging from a domestic socket

The total weight is 471 kg, batteries included. Recharging takes place in 3 hours from a common one standard electrical socket from 220v, like a smartphone.

How the Citroën Ami electric car is made

At the heart of Ami is ingenious design. For example the large doors are perfectly identical on the right and left and provide a differentiated opening: antagonistic opening for the driver, for better on-board accessibility and greater comfort, traditional opening for the passenger. The 2 fixed semi-hinged side windows respond to the same principle. Also the front and rear bumpers, the lower part of the bumper and the lower part of the body they repeat, front and back.

Citroën Ami, new electric car

The compact, boxy design maximizes interior space, while the symmetrical identity of the front and rear bodywork and doors helps reduce production costs. All external elements are made of plastic material that covers a metal tube structure.

The tinta “Ami Blue” gives consistency and robustness to Ami, which has alarge glass surface distributed between the windscreen, the panoramic roof, the side windows and the rear window. Destined for the city, Ami offers (depending on the customization chosen) wheel covers, color customizations for the third light and for the roof or for the sides that recall the Airbump. Ami also features rounded exterior mirrors and manually adjustable.

Rear view of Citroën Ami

The original design, the perfect symmetry and her unique appearance give Ami a particular character. The customization possibilities invite you to play with different ones “look”, thanks to 7 packs of colored accessories available. The bodywork is offered in variations My Ami Grey, My Ami Blue, My Ami Orange e My Ami Khaki, mentre i pack My Ami Pop e My Ami Vibe offer further customization in bright colors.

Citroën Ami Buggy test video

What's it like inside? The interiors of Citroën Ami

The passenger compartment, which has space for two people, is also characterized by the rationalization of the number of materials and environments, in line with the ingenious spirit behind the project. In the driver's seat, the eye is drawn to the specific graphics chess used for the instrument panel positioned in line with the steering wheel, an element derived from Ami One Concept and which shows the information necessary for instant reading.

It is an invitation to face the city on a daily basis, in one modern and colorful environment (based on your customization choices). To the right of the steering wheel there is a specific housing for the smartphonethat becomes the main on-board display and allows you to navigate and listen to music.

Steering wheel, the interiors of Citroën Ami

The original design, the perfect symmetry and its unique appearance give Ami a particular character. Its customization possibilities invite you to play with different ones “look”, thanks to 7 packs of colored accessories available. Inside the kit there are functional decorative elements: central separation net, containment net to be fixed on the door, mats, storage compartment on the upper part of the dashboard, bag hanger, smartphone holder, DAT@MI (connect-box) connected to the My Citroën application to find all the essential information relating to Ami on your smartphone

PRICE. How much does the Citroën Ami cost?

Citroën Ami offers different versions with different prices: the base Ami starts from 7.990 eurowhile the My Ami Pack rises to 8.390 euro. My Ami Pop arrives at 8.890 eurowhile the flagship model, My Ami Tonic, reaches i 9.190 euro. As an alternative to purchasing there is the long-term rental formula for 49 euros for 48 months with an advance payment of 5,074 euros VAT included, both the monthly installment and the first fee payment can be customized based on your individual budget. Ami can be purchased directly online on dedicated siteaccessing the area “Buy online”.

My AMi: 7.990 euro

My Ami Pack: 8.390 euro

My Ami Pop: 8.890 euro

My Ami Tonic: 9.190 euro

The Ami comes standard with

› Fari is LED

› LED direction indicators

› Front windshield wiper

› Manually adjustable external mirrors

› Panoramic glass roof

› “Hinged” side windows

› Depth-adjustable driver's seat

› Mistral Black Tep fabric interior

› Press USB

› Heating with demisting function

› Charging cable

Version and fittings

Citroën Ami is available in six two-tone customisations, including two “Pack” distinct as My Ami Pop and My Ami Tonic, each with specific graphics. Specifically, the Ami setup includes LED headlights, LED turn signals, front windshield wiper, manually adjustable external mirrors, panoramic glass roof, opening side windows, depth-adjustable driver's seat, Mistral Black Tep fabric interior, USB socket , heating with defrost function, and charging cable.

Citroën My Ami Pop

My Ami Pack instead it is available in Orange, Gray and Blue versions, adds Ami Ami to the package Box DAT@AMI to connect the smartphone to Ami, the My Ami Play Application, the button Citroën Switch4 specific wheel covers, specific hook for passenger side bag, black central separation net, 2 black door nets with specific horizontal band, 2 specific stickers for windows, 2 specific under-door stickers, smartphone holder, 2 specific mats, and 3 specific storage compartments.

Going up we find the setup My Ami Pop which compared to the My Ami pack adds 2 rear light covers with black edges, 1 black mask in the upper part of the front bumper, black front and rear bumper reinforcements, black spoiler on the back of the roof, and 2 orange stickers under the doors.

Citroën My Ami Cargo

There is also a special version in the range Tonicwhich is covered in energizing colors with a chromatic combination khaki and lemon yellow, which adds 2 sets of black wheel arches with yellow sticker, 2 front headlight covers with black edge, 2 black roof bars, 2 door stickers with dedicated graphics, and 2 side stickers “+”, “-” and “open” as well as 2 glass stickers. Furthermore, there is one available Cargo version with similar dimensions but a modified internal layout, allowing transport up to 140 kg payload.

There was also a limited version of the Ami Buggy without goalkeeper, limited to only 100 copies for Italy. The latter evokes the mythical in the minds of the most nostalgic Mehari of the 70s.

Citroën My Ami Buggy

The Citroën Ami inside Stellar it was also a source of technical inspiration for the Fiat Topolino and theOpel Rocks-e.

Citroën Ami, a totally digital experience

Digital is also present in the use of Ami – 100% ëlectric with the mobile application My Citroën through the connected module DAT@MI. The application allows the driver to access the main Ami information at any time with his smartphone, such as: autonomy, state of charge and time remaining for a 100% charge, mileage, maintenance alerts and after-sales appointment. The application also makes it easier to locate public charging stations closer; a feature proposed by Free2Move Services.

Ami – 100 ëlectric will be exhibited in “The Citroën House” and in a selection of 50 dealerships. However, the brand wanted to amplify the customer experience going out of the usual channels and entrusting its distribution method to selected partners.

Citroën Ami can be delivered directly to your home

Citroën plans to prepare some structures of approximately 35 m2 of surface (in the form of display containers) to be placed in shopping center car parks. These structures will travel the streets of France, changing places every month, to propose dynamic tests to as many people as possible. Finally, Ami also proposes the delivery directly to your home.

Citroen Ami abitcolo

Door side hooks







Citroën My Ami Buggy rims and wheels

Citroën My Ami Buggy rear anterior

Citroën My Ami Buggy canvas sunroof

Citroën My Ami Buggy Concept passenger seats

Side view of Citroën My Ami Buggy Concept charging

Load space of 260 liters Citroën My Ami Cargo



Photo Citroën Ami

