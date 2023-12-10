The Lazio center forward is the first to reach this figure in away goals scored in the top flight. “He is a counterattacker like me,” says José Altafini, second in the rankings. Totò Di Natale, who scored more at home: “Impossible comparison”

Thanks to the penalty converted on Saturday 25 November against Salernitana, Ciro Immobile reached 100 goals scored away in Serie A. In the history of the championship, no one has done better. With 95 goals scored away from home, behind the Lazio center forward is the eighty-five year old José Altafini, former striker for Milan, Napoli and Juventus between the Sixties and Seventies. “I didn’t even know that I was second in this ranking. In my time these statistics weren’t kept. But I could have even been ahead of Immobile: he took a lot of penalties, while I, on the other hand, took my first in Italy this year, in which Angelillo won the top scorer ranking with 33 goals, I stopped at 28. But he had scored five times from the spot, I had none. Immobile and I have something in common: fast, counter-attacks, it is no coincidence that he scored more away than at home , cold in front of the goal. All characteristics that help you especially in away matches, when the spaces generally widen. I really like the coldness of Immobile when he arrives launched at the goalkeeper. In those cases, a striker has three possibilities: dribble him, shoot hard , placing the ball. The Lazio player does all three things well. I, against Benfica at Wembley in ’63, in the final in which Milan won their first European Cup, shot hard, Costa Pereira blocked it, the ball it came back underfoot and the second time I placed it.”