This Christmas, immerse yourself in a unique cinematic experience with the premiere of “Priscilla”, the latest work by the talented Sofia Coppola. This American biographical drama film is based on the memoirs of Priscilla Presley and Sandra Harmon, exploring Priscilla's life and, of course, the complex romantic relationship she had with rock 'n' roll legend, Elvis Presley.

The film will be screened in the main cinemas in Guadalajara starting next Monday, December 25, 2023.

Film data

Title: Priscilla

Year: 2023

List: Cailee Spaeny, Jacob Elordi

Address: Sofia Coppola

The plot immerses us in the life of the teenager Priscilla Beaulieuwho knows Elvis Presley at a party, unleashing an electrifying love story, complicity in loneliness and vulnerable friendship. Deeply emotional and filled with captivating details, “Priscilla” offers an intimate portrait of love, fantasy and fame.

The premiere of “Priscilla” is scheduled for Monday, December 25 through the main cinema chains in the country. This movie is the perfect pre- or post-reheat plan, offering a cinematic experience that will capture your heart this holiday season.

Don't miss the opportunity to enjoy the latest creation of Sofia Coppola y A24.

OB

