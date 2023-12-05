A few days ago we reported in Xataka how the Basque Country has fined Yelmo Cines 30,000 euros for preventing spectators from accessing its facilities with food and drink brought from home. The judicial process began with a complaint from FACUA – Consumers in Action, which denounced the company for incurring an “abusive clause” by prohibiting entry with external food. The main argument was basically that “a cinema is not a restaurant.”

Now the question that arises is: why can I put food and drink in a cinema but I can’t do it in a festival? By the same rule of three it would also be illegal to prohibit it. The same thing happens in a football game or in a theater. The regulations, however, are also confusing and there are other cases of complaints.

The context. The debate about whether or not it is legal to bring food into movie theaters has been on the table for years. At Magnet we wrote several articles about it a few years ago, always with a well-represented antagonist: Yelmo Cines. This chain has insisted on defending that carrying out this practice violates current regulations. In fact, until recently, On their website you could read the following:

“Cine Yelmo informs that, as it has a bar service in this establishment, under the provisions of article 49.2 of Decree 112/2010 that approves the Regulation of public shows, access to its facilities with food and drinks is not permitted. acquired outside of Helm.”

What Justice has said. As we have seen this week, the judiciary has not paid much attention to these claims. And, on the other hand, it has agreed with the complaint from FACUA Euskadi, which stated that the main activity of a cinema is the exhibition of films and not restoration. Because of this, Yelmo could not justify the impediment, since eating during the screening is optional.

In fact, the organization has filed another similar lawsuit against Yelmo Cines in Madrid, where it considers that the chain incurs an “abusive clause with which it limits the rights of consumers.” According to the organization, Yelmo hides behind the right of admission, but “this is contrary to the legislation.” The debate is complex because, although there is a state legal framework in this regard, the powers fall to the autonomous communities, and in each one the rules are different.

Why not at a festival? This dilemma affects music festivals and other cultural events in the same way. A large number of festivals and concert promoters establish in their purchasing conditions a clause along these lines: “Access with food or drinks from outside the venue is not permitted.” In some, access with water is even prohibited and others place fountains in the premises.

In 2019, more than 40 music festivals were reported, among which were Mad Cool, Tomavistas, Low Festival, BBK Live, Rio Babel… These procedures culminated in a historic decision by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs: to open a file for the first time to a festival (the Reggaeton Beach Festival) for prohibiting entry with food and drink.

Last June, Facua returned to the charge and reported Bombastic Festival to the General Directorate of Commerce and Consumer Affairs of the Community of Madrid. The organization appeals to the right of the attendees (again), indicating that the main activity of these events is not hospitality, but the celebration of musical shows, so this prohibition on access to the venue is not necessary for the correct achievement of their activity.

What does the regulations say? In many cases, that is an abusive practice. It is established by the regulations that regulate these situations: the General Law for the Defense of Consumers and Users, in its article 82.1, according to which, “abusive clauses will be considered all those stipulations not individually negotiated and all those practices not expressly consented to that, contrary to the requirements of good faith cause, to the detriment of the consumer and user, a significant imbalance in the rights and obligations of the parties arising from the contract”.

But be careful. Some experts argue in this Sympathy for the Lawyer article, however, that the sale of drinks and food at a musical event lasting several hours does have sufficient substance to be considered a main activity. And that a company can develop more than one main activity, otherwise it would have to decide between the musical activity or the restaurant activity, preventing any organizer from working on a global offer of interconnected services.

They defend that the high turnover generated by the hospitality activity (bars and meals) represents a very high percentage of the total event. Belén Álvarez, lawyer for Gabeiras-Asociados and the FMA-Association of Music Festivals, explained in this eldiario.es article that the characteristics of these macro-concerts, lasting several days, imply that “gastronomy is also a fundamental element” .

And then, a soccer game? This prohibition is often justified by the fact that the organizer of a festival must implement measures to guarantee safety. But couldn’t we simply ensure that alcoholic beverages are not introduced? This issue brings us back precisely to the case of football stadiums and sporting events. According to the FC Barcelona website: “The entry of food/drink outside the court is not permitted. And you can only eat/drink in marked places.” And of course, they have a cafeteria service on the same track.

But the reality is that the regulations, which are very controversial, indicate that the introduction of drinks or foods is prohibited only if they are in metal, glass, ceramic or wooden containers. But its entry is allowed as long as it is made of materials such as plastic and does not exceed 500 milliliters/grams. In the case of bottles, the cap will be removed. Yes, the introduction of any type of alcoholic beverage is also prohibited.

