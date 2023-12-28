Today, Thursday, December 28, the last premieres of 2023 will be held. The titles are available for the purchase of tickets for the two main cinema chains located in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area (ZMG). These are four films with very different narratives, so this last day of releases of the year has a varied offer for all types of audiences.

Like the billboard, the theaters in which these films will be screened are very varied. Both the location of the cinema and the selection of the performance will modify the price of the premiere, however, Tickets can be purchased in advance to avoid being left out of the performances.

Check the synopses of the movies that are released, some may interest you.

1

A Stork in Trouble: The Lost Jewel (2023)

The film centers on Richard, the sparrow adopted by a family of storks. When this little animal decides to travel on his own, he must solve a puzzle and find the Great Jewel.

Address: Benjamin Quabeck and Mette Tange

Cast: Jay Myers, Kyra Jackson, Simona Berman, Blake Farha

Duration: 84 minutes

Gender: Animation, adventure, fantasy

2

Goal Win (2023)

It tells the story of the American Samoa soccer team, which suffered the worst defeat in World Cup history when they lost 31-0 to Australia in 2001. With the world Cup As 2014 approaches, the team hires a coach who promises to change their fortunes.

Address: Taika Waititi

Cast: Michael Fassbender, Oscar Kightley and Kaimana

Duration: 1 hour and 44 minutes

Gender: Comedy and drama

3

National Family (2023)

Don Poli, the patriarch of a family embedded in politics, faces the change of party in his state after one hundred years in power, losing all his privileges. Humiliated and angry, he threatens to disinherit his family and leave to rebuild his life.. This forces their children to take extreme measures to ensure their future, causing everything that could go wrong to turn out worse.

Address: Marcelo Tobar

Cast: Gilberto Barraza, Silvia Navarro and Jero Medina

Duration: 1 hour and 43 minutes

Gender: Comedy

4

Sleep: evil does not sleep (2023)

A pregnant wife begins to worry about her husband's sleeping habits. What begins as a few episodes of light sleep talking soon turns into unexpectedly grotesque and disturbing behavior.

