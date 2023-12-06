Some nonsense uttered by executives from Disney, Warner and other production companies during the pandemic still resonates in our heads. Things like “the future of cinema is home streaming,” or “soon all movies will be released at the same time in theaters and streaming.” Four years later, Pixar’s pandemic films will be released in theaters in 2024.

These are Soul, Red and Luca, three Pixar films that did not have the expected impact when they premiered directly on Disney+. They can now be seen in theaters in 2024.

The best of all is Soul, which was released on October 11, 2020, and won the Oscar for Best Animated Film. It will hit theaters on January 12, 2024. The short Burrows will be screened before the film.

Pixar’s pandemic films, in theaters in 2024

Redabout a girl who turns into a red panda bear, will be released in theaters on February 9, accompanied by the short film Killbull.

The third movie is Luca, a story of friendship between two friends who chase a sea monster. It hits theaters on March 22, along with the short For the Birds.

It has not been confirmed whether these premieres will also occur in Spain, or only in the United States. But most likely yes, taking into account the reason that Disney has given for this curious premiere three years late.

These Pixar movies from the pandemic come to theaters because… Disney has no movies to release in the first months of the year. The strike of scriptwriters and actors, now over, has caused it to delay several of its premieres for a few months.

It is an interesting experiment, because It will allow us to check to what extent movie theaters have a pullwith movies that have been streaming for three years.

Pixar’s pandemic films, Soul, Red and Luca, will be released in theaters in 2024. Good news for fans, who will be able to enjoy these animated films on the big screen.