The film industry is one of the most consumed globally. And although 2023 went through complicated moments such as the protests of screenwriters and actors in Hollywood in favor of better job guarantees, it did not cease to have an audience eager to see the most important premieres of the year.

Mexico is also a great consumer of movies, as well as an important industry that is increasingly expanding, offering different content beyond the comedies that are already an unmistakable hallmark of the country itself.

According to specialized media, There were four Mexican films that surpassed one million attendees in 2023. Through the information shared by the National Chamber of the Film Industry (Canacine), which brings together exhibitors, producers and distributors based in the country. The film “Radical”, starring Eugenio Derbez, is crowned the most viewed film with three million tickets sold in Mexico.

Meanwhile, other productions that exceeded one million attendees were “Happily ever after” with Consuelo Duval and Adrián Uribe; “Hurray Mexico!” by Luis Estrada with Poncho Herrera and Ana de la Reguera and “Surviving my XV” starring Memo Villegas, Berenice Jonguitude, Verónica Bravo and Lupita Lara.

The top 5 is complemented by “Huesera”, horror film by director Michelle Garza Cervera, while in the last positions are “Heroico” by director David Zonana, “How to kill mom?” with Blanca Guerra, Ximena Sariñana and Diana Bovi; “Welcome al Norte” with Silverio Palacios, “Señora Influencer” with Mónica Huarte and “Confesiones” by director Carlos Carrera, although in recent days “Papá o Mamá” with Mauricio Ochmann and Silvia Navarro was also well received.

Regarding the global terrain, The highest-grossing film of 2023 is “Barbie” by director Greta Gerwig, which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The film project that develops a feminist discourse has managed to accumulate 1.44 billion dollars. The film is not action, nor does it belong to a saga and it has managed to establish itself as the most watched in the world.

The second position goes to “Super Mario Bros. The Movie” from directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic; No one can get out of their minds the song “Peaches” performed by “Bowser” whose voice is by Jack Black. This animated film has raised 1,362 million dollars.

In third position is the film “Oppenheimer” by iconic director Christopher Nolan, who takes as reference the life story of scientist Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb. The film starring Cillian Murphy has managed to raise $952 million.

The fourth position is occupied by “Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3″, which represents the closing of James Gunn’s trilogy in the UCM. The film starring Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldaña accumulated $845 million.

Finally, This top five is complemented by the movie “Fast and Furious 10” by director Louis Leterrier, which was released on May 19, 2023 in the United States, this film from the successful franchise of the same name, starring Vin Diesel, achieved the figure of 704 million dollars.

In sixth place is integrated “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” with 690 million dollars; “The little Mermaid” Disney occupies seventh position with 569 million dollars, while eighth place is for “Mission Impossible: Deadly Sentence – Part 1” with 567 million dollars; ninth place goes to “Elements” of the Disney house with 495 million dollars and the tenth position goes to “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” by Peyton Reed with Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, which grossed $476 million.

Most viewed Mexican films in 2023

"Radical". Film directed by Christopher Zalla and starring Eugenio Derbez. "Radical" "Unhappily ever after" "Long live Mexico!" "Surviving my XV" "Huesera"

Most viewed films globally in 2023

"Barbie". Without a doubt, it is the film of 2023, both in terms of box office receipts and critical acceptance. "Super Mario Bros. The Movie" "Oppenheimer" "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" "Fast and Furious 10"

