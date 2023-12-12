The film “Barbie”, by Greta Gerwig, met all expectations and leads the 81st edition of the Golden Globes with nine nominations, as announced yesterday by the organization of the film and television awards.

The film starring Margot Robbie, which narrates the adventures of the popular Mattel plastic doll, is followed with eight nominations by “Oppenheimer”, by Christopher Nolan, while “Killers of the Flower Moon”, by Martin Scorsese, and “Poor Things”, by Yorgos Lanthimos, received seven of them.

“Barbie” is up for the main nominations, including Best Comedy or Musical Film, Best Direction and Best Screenplay. She will also have to face herself in the Best Original Song section, with three nominations.

An atomic nomination

For its part, the film about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist of German origin considered the father of the atomic bomb, aspires to the globe for Best Dramatic Film, Best Direction, Best Screenplay and Best Original Score, among others. In addition to “Barbie” and “Poor Things,” the shortlist for Best Comedy or Musical Film is completed by “American Fiction,” by Cord Jefferson; “The Holdovers,” by Alexander Payne; “May December”, by Todd Haynes and “Air”, by Ben Affleck. In the Best Comedy Actress category, Robbie will face Natalie Portman (“May December”); Emma Stone (“Poor Things”); Alma Pöysti (“Fallen Leaves”); Fantasia Barrino (“The Color Purple”) and Jennifer Lawrence (“No Hard Feelings”).

Men’s race

The male side is led by Timothée Chalamet (“Wonka”); Jeffrey Wright (“American Fiction”); Joaquin Phoenix (“Beauty is Afraid”); Matt Damon (“Air”); Nicolas Cage (“Dream Scenario”) and Paul Giamatti (“The Holdovers”).

The Golden Globes ceremony will take place on January 7, 2024, in Beverly Hills (Los Angeles) and will be broadcast by the CBS television network, which has not broadcast the awards for four decades.

Let’s talk about dramas

The films “Oppenheimer”, “Killers of the Flower Moon”; “Maestro,” by Bradley Cooper, and “Past Lives,” by Celine Song, fulfilled the predictions by being selected in the Best Drama Film category along with “Anatomy of a Fall,” by Justine Triet, and “The Zone of Interest”, by Jonathan Glazer.

Lily Gladstone (“Killers of the Flower Moon”), Sandra Hüller (“Anatomy of a Fall”), Greta Lee (“Past Lives”), Carey Mulligan (“Master”) and Cailee Spaeny (“Priscilla”) aspire to the award for Best dramatic actress.

And as expected, Leonardo DiCaprio (“Killers of the Flower Moon”), Cillian Murphy (“Oppenheimer”), Colman Domingo (“Rustin”), Barry Keoghan (“Saltburn”) and Andrew Scott (“All of Us Strangers” ) will do the same in the men’s category.

Cillian Murphy (center), the star of “Oppenheimer,” is up for the Golden Globe for Best Drama Actor. COURTESY

Non-English speaking

Regarding the Best Foreign Language Film section, the Spanish film “The Snow Society”, by Juan Antonio Bayona, has been nominated in this category, and will compete, among others, with the French “Anatomy of a Fall” and the Finnish “Fallen Leaves”.

All the nominees on television

In the television sections, “Succession” is the favorite with nine nominations, well ahead of “The Bear” and “Only Murders in the Building”, tied at five; These are the nominees in the main television categories:

Best drama series

“1923”.

“The Crown”.

“The Diplomat”.

“The Last of Us”.

“The Morning Show”.

“Succession”.

Best Comedy or Musical Series

“Abbott Elementary”.

“Barry”.

“The Bear”.

“Jury Duty”.

“Only Murders in the Building”.

“Ted Lasso”.

Best limited series

“All the Light We Cannot See”.

“Beef”.

“Daisy Jones and The Six”.

“Fargo”.

“Fellow Travelers”.

“Lessons in Chemistry”.

Break your own record

Meryl Streep yesterday broke the record that she had set as the most nominated actress in the history of the Golden Globes after receiving a nomination for her participation in the comedy television series “Only Murders in the Building.”

The 74-year-old actress went from 32 to 33 accumulated nominations in her career after being one of those selected in the Best Supporting Actress on Television section.

Streep competirá con Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”), Abby Elliott (“The Bear”), Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”), J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”) y Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”).

In the series led by Steve Martin and Selena Gomez, Streep played “Loretta Durkin”, an actress who starred in the musical by Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), with whom she works to find the murderers of the third season.

Of the 33 times that the actress has been nominated, only four have been for television projects and in total she has won eight times. She won her first Golden Globe in 1980 for her performance in the film “Kramer vs. Kramer”, followed by titles such as “The French Lieutenant’s Woman” (1981), “Devil Wears Prada” (2006), “The Iron Lady” (2011), among others.

In 2017, the performer received the Cecil B. DeMille Award, an award given by the Golden Globes that honors the cinematographic career of notable people.

The actress has been nominated 33 times at the Golden Globes. AFP

