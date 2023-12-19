Under the seal of the production company Woo Films, the filming of Potosí director Karla Badillo's debut feature concluded in San Luis Potosí, “OCA” starring actress Natalia Solián, Leonardo Ortizgris and Cecilia Suárez, also features performances by Gerardo Trejoluna, Enrique Arreola and Raúl Briones.

Composed of María José Córdova, Rafa Ley and Manolo Caro, the Woo Films production house has produced films such as “Hurricane Season” (2023), “The Girls Well” (2019), “Ruido” (2022) and series such as “The House of Flowers” ​​(2018-2020).

“The place where I am from, and where we will film, is called San Luis Potosí, it is a contrasting land of landscapes, climate and ideas. One finds stories that border on holiness and others on scandal. It has some towns that keep a surrealist heritage after the passage of artists such as Leonora Carrington or Edward James. The cosmology of the site is, in itself, surreal, like all of Mexico,” shares the director.

“OCA” is a French co-production, produced by the production company Slot Machine (composed of Marianne Slot and Carine Leblanc); and Argentina with Pucará Cine (Federico Eisbuszyc), and Year Zero (Federico Sande).

Synopsis

“Rafaela”, a young nun, will undertake a trip to the nearest town to meet the archbishop. Along the way, she will cross geographically and emotionally with a pilgrimage, a parachutist and a femme fatale, who will make her advance or retreat from her objective to finally meet herself.

Who is Karla Badillo?

Karla Badillo is a young Mexican director, screenwriter and producer originally from San Luis Potosí. She specialized in production at the Cinematographic Training Center. She has directed Without Returns, winner of the best short film directed by a woman at the GIFF 2019, Official Selection of the Dumbo Film Festival 2019 and Oasis, winner of the México Fashion Film 2017. As a producer she has produced Ruido by Natalia Beristain and Eureka by Lisandro Alonso.

ESPECIAL

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaAf9Pu9hXF1EJ561i03

MV

Themes

Cinema Karla Badillo cinematography

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions