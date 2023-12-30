Antena 3 dresses up to say goodbye in style to a year that has been wonderful in every sense. To do this, the last day of 2023 must be celebrated as it deserves, with such a special program that you cannot miss and a closing of the year with Roberto Leal and Eva González as masters of ceremony, and Cristina Pedroche and Alberto Chicote with the expected Chimes.

Multiplex for the whole family

Throughout the day, both the youngest and oldest in the house have a date to enjoy good cinema. The menu begins with Angry Birds, the movie, which is based on the famous collection of mobile video games with the same name.

The story takes place on an island populated by happy, flightless birds. The quiet life of the island is disrupted when mysterious green pigs arrive, and three birds who have never quite fit in set out to find out what these strange visitors are up to.

We also get a double dose of intrigue and mystery, first with Married to a Stranger. Emma is attacked by a hooded man a few days after her wedding while her husband was collecting firewood near the house, and the police will begin to suspect that the protagonist has been a victim of gender violence.

Furthermore, we do not abandon the investigations to enjoy the thriller Proof of Innocence, in which a lawyer witnesses the arrest of her daughter and in her own home, accused of murdering her tennis teacher. Everything indicates that the young woman is the murderer, but the lawyer will move heaven and earth to clear the name of her daughter.

Finally, for a cold afternoon with a blanket and sofa, enjoy a romantic movie like A Proposal in Winter, in which two couples rekindle the spark and love when they return to the mountain refuge where they met years ago.

Eva González and Roberto Leal will say 'Goodbye, 2023'

Two of the best presenters on the national scene, Eva González and Roberto Leal, say goodbye to the year with humor and remembering everything that has happened in 2023 at Atresmedia.

Goodbye, 2023 with Eva González and Roberto Leal | antenna3.com

'Goodbye, 2023' is a special that Antena 3 has prepared as a preview of the long-awaited Chimes and in which, with zapping blocks, we remember everything we have experienced this year. Your face sounds familiar to me, La Voz Kids, El Hormiguero, And now Sonsoles… even the most recent formats like La Voz and La Voz: All Stars, as well as the best series, all have room in a special to review everything that It has made us the leading chain throughout 2023.

And, to start the new year, what better than the traditional karaoke 'Cantando al 2024', to welcome 2024 with the best artists and the songs that have made us dance throughout this year.

Las Campanadas with Cristina Pedroche and Alberto Chicote

New Year's Eve dresses up to say goodbye to 2023 and welcome the new year, once again, with Cristina Pedroche and Alberto Chicote, live from Puerta del Sol. The Antena 3 Chimes made history and were the most views on television in the last two years.

6.6 million people watched the grape minute last year

This television event grows year after year, and the last time it gathered 6.6 million viewers at the exact minute of eating the grapes, being the most watched option of the night and marking a new historical record for Antena 3.