25 years ago, the romantic comedy “You've Got Mail” was released in American theaters, a story written and directed by Nora Ephron in which the love between two strangers simmers. in New York through the exchange of anonymous emails.

Starting yesterday, fans of the film can visit the places where love blossomed between “Joe” and “Kathleen” on a tour organized by the New York agency On Location Tours, available every day from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.: 00 local time, and it costs $65 per person for groups of two, and $45 for groups of three or more.

“Kathleen Kelly” and “Joe Fox” – played by Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks – chat by email about literature and their shared passion for New York, which is nothing more than a reflection of the love that Ephron professed for the city she saw her born and become an acclaimed director, screenwriter and writer, who was nominated for an Oscar on several occasions for her screenplays.

Facade of the luxurious apartment of “Kathleen”, main character of the film “You've got mail”. EFE

The main rule of the conversations between the protagonists was not to reveal personal information, and therefore they do not know that, in reality, their businesses are rivals: while “Kathleen” is the owner of “The corner store”, – a small bookstore of children's stories on the Upper West Side -, “Joe” is the son of the owner of one of the largest book franchises of the moment, Fox Books, who intends to open a branch near the New Yorker's business.

At one point in the film, “Joe” goes to “Kathleen’s” bookstore, where they meet for the first time, and although his first impression is positive, when days later the bookstore discovers that “Joe” is part of the Fox company. Books both enter into a deep enmity.

Locations

The small Upper West Side community

In this feature film, Nora Ephron wanted to show the quiet community that exists on the Upper West Side, where, far from the stressful hustle and bustle of New York, one can find tranquility and relax in the midst of silence.

The cafeteria where the main characters plan their first date is Café Lalo, a very popular place at number 201 83rd Street that is currently closed for renovations, as can be read on a sign placed on its main door. When “Kathleen” is forced to close her bookstore, she laments that, soon, the place would be “something depressing, maybe a dry cleaner”: today, in fact, it is a dry cleaner, which can be visited at number 106 of the 69th street.

After the closing of “Kathleen's” bookstore, “Joe” tries to establish a friendship with the bookseller: on one of their “dates”, they both walk through Verdi Square and eat at Gray's Papaya restaurant, famous for its cheap hot dogs, which at that time each cost only 50 cents; Now they cost almost three dollars.

“Kathleen”’s luxurious apartment – ​​at whose entrance “Joe” confesses his desire to spend the rest of his life renting movies with her – is located right next to Central Park, on 89th Street, and remains practically the same. to the building shown in the film, as seen on the tour.

On the On Location Tours route you can also see other places that served as the background for some iconic moments in the film, such as the supermarket where “Kathleen” avoids meeting “Joe” or the Starbucks where they both drink coffee every morning.

On the Upper West Side of Manhattan there is a plaza where the protagonists took a ride on the treadmill. EFE

