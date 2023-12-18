2023 was a triumphal year for Ducati. It probably went beyond all the wildest predictions, because after having achieved a double world championship in 2022 thanks to the triumphs of Pecco Bagnaia in MotoGP and Alvaro Bautista in SBK it seemed impossible to do better, but instead in Borgo Panigale they raised the bar again , monopolizing the top three positions in the World Championships in the premier class and also bringing the Supersport title to the gates of Bologna with Nicolò Bulega.

A year that therefore deserved to be celebrated in the best possible way and in fact Ducati gave itself a big party at the Unipol Arena in Bologna to celebrate all the protagonists of this triumph. And the evening was also an opportunity to take stock together with sporting director Paolo Ciabatti, who made some interesting revelations, in particular on Pecco's condition after the accident in Barcelona, ​​but also giving some ideas for the future, because we must not forget that at the end of 2024 all the big names' contracts will expire and therefore the rider market will come to life very soon, with the Reds certainly being the most sought-after bikes.

“We won the MotoGP for the second time, Bagnaia repeated it and we ended the season with the top three classified in the Riders' World Championship all racing on a Ducati. It has never happened in our history and in MotoGP it had only happened last year debut of the 4-stroke, Honda did it in 2003. So 20 years later it is the first time for Ducati too. We won 17 GPs out of 20, we took 17 pole positions out of 20, we won with 6 different riders and we won in Superbike with Alvaro Bautista, author of 27 victories, and for the first time we also won the World Supersport with the Panigale V2 and Nicolò Bulega. We also won the English Superbike, the Supersport, the 200 Miglia di Daytona with the Panigale V2. It was difficult to think of doing better. Then there is always the goal of doing something more next year, but now let's enjoy the party and the holidays to recharge our batteries”, said Ciabatti.

The big news is that Marc Marquez will enter Ducati orbit in 2024: did you have the opportunity to closely follow his debut on the Gresini Racing Desmosedici GP in Valencia?

“I was in Valencia when Marc got on the bike for the first time. I heard the comments he made to our engineers. Aside from the fact that he can't talk because he is still under contract with Honda, his smile everyone saw on TV. He lapped very hard without pushing too hard, in my opinion. It's obvious that having his brother within the team played an important role in making the decision he then made. He was well informed about what could have expected and I believe he will be one of the protagonists of the 2024 World Championship. Maybe we will have a few more problems to manage, but from the point of view of the show there will be further great interest because he is an exceptional driver, 8 times world champion, 6 times MotoGP world champion who hasn't won for a long time, and who will therefore want to make the most of this opportunity. Then I imagine that in certain situations it won't be easy to manage, but just as the last phase of the 2023 World Championship wasn't with the rivalry sports between Bagnaia and Martin”.

Photo by: MotoGP

World champion Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Indeed, this year you had to manage a “fratricidal” fight between two of your drivers, who competed for the title until the last race. In the end, however, Bagnaia granted an encore…

“They are both very fast and had the same ambition. There were moments of tension, but this never went beyond what is a sporting rivalry between two teams – Ducati and Pramac – which have exactly the same technical resources. Among other things, in Pramac there are also 7 people from Ducati Corse. So Ducati had taken into account with riders like this, bikes like this and technical support like that that situation could arise. I believe that without the crash in Barcelona, ​​Pecco would have ended the title race sooner Martin had an extraordinary last part of the season, but Francesco had a 66 point lead, started from pole and was in the lead at turn 2. A race he was quite confident he could win. Misano, the following race, he was quite sure of being able to win. Instead, zero points in Barcelona and crutches in Misano. Then we immediately raced in India and Japan, so he didn't have much time to recover mental and physical strength and energy. We saw his leg and I can say that he was still bleeding in Japan. So I believe that, without taking anything away from Jorge who was exceptional, Pecco's performance has even more value because he was able to manage and control the physical pain, which was very strong for a long time. He showed himself to be a champion for how fast he rides on the bike, but also for how he handled it with incredible inner strength. Others would have thrown in the towel.”

Going back to Marquez, in the past you have already managed champions with a capital C like Fogarty, Bayliss or Lorenzo. Does it remind you of any of these?

“The official Ducati team won't have to manage Marquez, Gresini will have to manage it, we will have to manage any situations that could arise during the season. However, I don't think there are riders that I have known who have a cannibal spirit like Marc. You don't win 6 World Championships of MotoGP at random. Very fast, courageous, very aggressive in melee, who has a great will and ability to identify who the opponents of the moment are and target them. We'll see. None of the riders I've had in the past have ever been close to what Marc is.”

In recent weeks there has also been a lot of talk about the new concession system, which will give a hand to Honda and Yamaha, but also seems to penalize you a bit compared to KTM and Aprilia…

“There were discussions within the MSMA and with Dorna and FIM to understand how to update a concession system that no longer seemed adequate to the current situation. It's true that Honda won a race with Alex Rins in Austin, but it was sporadic. Marc Marquez managed to show some flashes, but he was also the author of a large series of crashes. Not only him, but also all the riders who raced with Honda. Yamaha had a subpar season , therefore it was reasonable to think of finding a solution to allow those in difficulty to recover quickly and then lose the advantages once competitiveness has been achieved. We agree less on the fact that KTM and Aprilia, who have won the GP and the Sprint Race, have advantages over us. But this is the situation and we will try to manage it as best we can. It is clear that it always bothers us not to be rewarded for the good work we have done. Then we are in a championship that is afraid of losing spectacularity, that there are manufacturers who, if they fail to recover, may lose interest in investing. And it is not in Ducati's interest to have a championship with fewer manufacturers. We are already very sad to have seen Suzuki go, with an extremely competitive bike. So it will be an extra incentive to do well despite knowing that you have a handicap compared to the other manufacturers. There is disappointment at having seen two European manufacturers awarded who in my opinion have shown themselves to be very competitive, for the rest it will be a stimulus to try to demonstrate that Ducati is capable of doing well even with a bit of a handicap.”

The contracts of all the big names will expire at the end of next year. Almost taking it for granted that Bagnaia will stay with you, there is a queue of suitors to be his teammate. How many races will you give before making a decision?

“Lately the rider market has moved quickly. In fact, often too soon. I would say that all the riders, or almost all, have contracts expiring at the end of 2024, including ours. Beyond our desire to continue with Pecco, even if we decided not to talk about it now, it will be a difficult decision. It's clear that we will certainly wait for the first 5-6 races before we have a picture. We already have partially clear ideas now, but for example Enea had an exceptional season in 2022 , while this year he has been very unlucky. He got hurt immediately and then in Barcelona, ​​but it hasn't confirmed itself. I would say that, after 5-6 races, there will be clearer ideas who the riders of the official team will be. Even if I think that, 99%, one of the two will be Bagnaia.”

Photo by: Dorna

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

But is Marc Marquez's name also on the list of possible candidates?

“In my opinion there is no list. The list is made on the basis of what we will see next year. There will be almost all the riders without contracts for 2025 except Binder and a few others. I think Ducati will make the best assessment on the basis of what we will see the riders do in the first 5-6 races of next year, also keeping in mind, however, that the times of multi-million dollar contracts are over from our point of view. So we believe that being the manufacturer that has the most desired bike from the riders at this moment also allows us to make reasoning from an economic point of view that can be sustainable for today's MotoGP which is no longer that of the contracts made pre-COVID”.

A new adventure for Ducati will also begin in 2024: the one in cross…

“We announced the new program a few weeks ago. We have Tony Cairoli and Alessandro Lupino with us. Alessandro will compete in the Italian Prestige 450 championship with the aim of developing the bike. Tony will give us a hand in testing although I'm quite certain that at a later date At some point he will want to try his hand at racing. But we will decide that together. Then in 2025 we will make our debut in MXGP with Maddii Racing which is the team with which we have made an agreement and with two riders that we will choose. While Alessandro and Tony will continue development on the bike because then the 250 will also arrive”.

In recent weeks there have also been rumors that you might dedicate yourself mainly to that program and that you might be seen less on the MotoGP track…

“As far as my commitments are concerned, we'll see it more in the coming weeks. It's certainly difficult to combine two such demanding commitments. MotoGP this year was really very tiring. We started at the beginning of February and finished practically at the end of November, so it's heavy and I'm no longer a kid. I turned 66… ​​Then I started from cross. It's an interesting project and we'll evaluate it soon. But whatever the direction, Ducati has the people and structures to do well. decisions have been made in this regard and now we still want to enjoy the celebration of this extraordinary season for us, my second MotoGP World Championship. With Tardozzi we have experienced many titles in Superbike and we missed being able to repeat ourselves in MotoGP. It is the culmination of a sports career and now it's time to enjoy it, relax and then make some decisions. It's possible that you will see me a little less.”

