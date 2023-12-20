loading…

CIA Director Bill Burns. Photo/REUTERS

WARSAW – CIA Director Bill Burns held talks with Israeli and Qatari officials in Warsaw on Monday (18/12/2023). The move is part of new efforts to restart hostage and prisoner exchanges between Israel and Hamas, according to media reports.

Burns met with Israel's Mossad spy agency chief David Barnea and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing officials familiar with the talks.

Barnea led Israeli hostage negotiation efforts, while Qatar, which hosted Hamas' political wing in Doha, facilitated talks between the two warring parties.

United States (US) Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles Q Brown also held talks with officials in Israel on Monday.

The Wall Street Journal notes this is part of US President Joe Biden's administration's “intense focus” on resolving the crisis in Gaza.

Health officials in the besieged enclave say more than 19,000 people have been killed so far in Israeli bombardment of the enclave.

Israel claims about 1,200 people were killed in a cross-border Hamas attack on October 7 and that about 200 hostages were taken during the attack.

Discussions regarding the release of Hamas hostages have become more focused in recent days after Israeli military forces said Friday that its soldiers accidentally killed three unarmed men who were later confirmed to be hostages in Gaza.

In a week-long ceasefire last month, Hamas released 105 hostages in exchange for the release of 240 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.