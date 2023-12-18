Suara.com – Drama occurred in the Persik Kediri vs PSM Makassar match in the 23rd week of BRI Liga 1 2023/2024 at Brawijaya Stadium, Monday (18/12/2023). There was a commotion incident after the goal scored by PSM Makassar player Yuran Fernandes.

The match between the two teams was actually fierce since the first half. Persik and PSM countered each other's attacks in order to score goals against their respective opponents.

Well, Yuran Fernandes successfully got his name on the scoreboard in the 86th minute. However, this goal drew protests from the Persik Kediri players.

Officers blocked supporters who tried to enter the field when the Persik Kediri match against PSM Makassar was temporarily stopped in the BRI Liga 1 competition at Brawijaya Stadium, Kediri City, East Java, Monday (18/12/2023). BETWEEN PHOTOS/Prasetia Fauzani/YU

In the 86th minute, Yuran made a powerful header after using Ricky Pratama's pass. At first, it was thought that Yuran's header didn't go in.

“But when a violation occurred, the main referee communicated with the assistant line referee and a goal was declared,” wrote PSM in a statement on the X account @PSM_Makassar, Monday (18/12/2023).

After stating that Yuran's header went into the goal, the situation was not conducive. It is suspected that there was a disturbance that caused the match to be postponed.

The match was postponed for quite a long time, approximately 60 minutes. In fact, there are only a few moments left of the match.

“Because the situation was not conducive, the match officials decided to postpone the match for 60 minutes until it was deemed conducive,” he continued.

After the match resumed, PSM was conceded by a goal from Persik Kediri player Jeam Kelly Sroyer in the 90+3 minute. As a result, both teams had to settle for a 1-1 share in the match.

“It's a shame that Juku Eja – PSM Makassar's nickname – conceded in the final minute of added time and had to settle for a draw,” he concluded.

The draw left PSM Makassar in 11th place in the BRI Liga 1 standings with 29 points. Meanwhile, Persik is in sixth position with 34 points.