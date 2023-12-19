In patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, new data confirm the efficacy of first-line treatment with a fixed-duration combination of ibrutinib plus venetoclax (I+V). This was revealed by the long-term results (5 years) of the phase 3 Glow study and, at 57 months, of the phase 2 Captivate study, presented at the recent Annual Congress of the American Society of Hematology (Ash) by Janssen, a pharmaceutical company from Johnson & Johnson group. Specifically – we read in a note – the Glow study showed that the first-line fixed-duration treatment of ibrutinib plus venetoclax allows for an overall survival rate of over 84%. The Captivate study showed that 82% of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) patients treated first-line with the drug combination did not require subsequent treatment.

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia is a slow-growing blood cancer of the white blood cells. The overall incidence in Europe is approximately 4.92 cases per 100 thousand people per year and is approximately 1.5 times more common in men than in women.1 It is predominantly a disease that affects the elderly, with an average age 72 years old at diagnosis. While patient clinical outcomes have improved markedly in recent decades, the disease is still characterized by successive episodes of disease progression and the need to undergo further pharmacological treatment.

The Glow study, in particular, recorded, in the 57-month follow-up, an estimated overall survival rate of 84.5% in patients first diagnosed with CLL, elderly and/or with comorbidities treated with (I+V ), compared to 63.7% in the control cohort, which received chlorambucil plus obinutuzumab. Furthermore, patients treated with the combination of I+V recorded a 55% reduction in the risk of death compared to untreated patients. The results of the Captivate study showed deep remissions with significant, high and constant progression-free survival values, with 70% of treated patients (I+V) still alive and without disease progression with a follow-up of 57 months .

“We are proud – states Edmond Chan, MBChB, MD (Res), Senior Director, EMEA Therapeutic Area Lead Haematology, Janssen-Cilag Limited – of the impact that ibrutinib continues to have on patients with CLL, thanks to improvements in both clinical outcomes and of the treatment experience. To date, ibrutinib is the only target therapy that has demonstrated a significant front-line benefit in terms of overall survival in a phase 3 study. In this sense – he continues – the latest data presented at 'Ash demonstrate that, over longer follow-up, this fixed-duration combination regimen continues to maintain deep and durable responses, even in patients at higher risk.”

The updated results of the Glow study after 5 years “continue to demonstrate the effectiveness of fixed duration I+V therapy in older or comorbid newly diagnosed CLL patients – adds George Follows, PhD, Consultant Hematologist at Cambridge University Addenbrooks Hospital & Clinical Lead for Lymphoma/CLL- Although there is currently no cure for this disease, this treatment is very promising, with constant efficacy over time and with long-lasting responses after almost 5 years of follow-up”.

In this regard, reiterates Craig Tendler, MD, Vice President, Late Development and Global Medical Affairs, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine: “Glow and Captivate are the longest fixed-duration I+V treatment studies conducted in patients with CLL , with almost 5 years of results. When analyzed as a whole – concludes Tendler – the results of these studies indicate the I+V combination as an important first-line, completely oral therapy for chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and further underline the importance of this combination in changing the standard of care for patients with CLL and other B-cell malignancies.”