The director of Rebel Moon highlights the aspects of Christopher Nolan that have affected him the most over the years.

It should not surprise you to discover that actors and directors inspire each other in the most varied ways; it is almost impossible to find artists who, at one point or another in their career, have not taken another as a reference. The world of cinema is no exception, and Zack Snyder, who tomorrow releases Rebel Moon: Fire Girl in Netflixhas shared his case.

Director of films Like Watchmen, Man of Steel or Zack Snyder's Justice League, he is one of the most divisive filmmakers in Hollywood's first division: for many, his work is loved or hated, with no options in between.

Like every artist, Zack Snyder has found much of his inspiration in another director who also needs no introduction: Christopher Nolan, who this year has swept Oppenheimer.

In addition to passing on the baton to direct much darker DC films, along the lines of The Dark Knight trilogy, Christopher Nolan's own cinematic vision was key to Snyder's approach to many elements, and not just in DC.

Zack Snyder found inspiration in Christopher Nolan

Director of Rebel Moon: The Fire Girl He has recently been chatting with Looper on the occasion of the premiere of his film for Netflix, and has highlighted the importance of Christopher Nolan in his way of making films.

“Chris's main influence on me is his uniqueness, his singular vision and the uncompromising, direct approach to filmmaking… He feels that it's a very unique, one-voice thing, which I love about movies.”

It is not very difficult to find similarities in the styles of Christopher Nolan and Zack Snyder, especially in the photography sections of their respective films, although each has polished their own style independently.

Rebel Moon: Fire Girl will be Zack Snyder's new opportunity to show off his filmmaking skills on Netflix. Remember, tomorrow it will be available on the platform.