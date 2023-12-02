A few weeks ago, the director of Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan, encouraged fans to purchase the 4K Blu-ray version of the film, “before the evil streaming platforms steal it.” And it seems that the call has had an effect: Oppenheimer’s 4K Blu-ray is out of stockto the point that Universal has had to issue a statement, announcing that it will manufacture more units.

Christopher Nolan is allergic to streaming; he has always defended cinema screenings and physical formats. He spends a lot of time perfecting the physical editions. It is not strange that Oppenheimer’s 4K Blu-ray is out of stock.

This is what he said at the presentation of the 4K UHD Blu-ray of his latest film, a few weeks ago: “We try to translate photography and sound, bringing them to the digital realm with a version that you can buy and have at home: save it in a shelf so no evil streaming service can steal it from you.”

Oppenheimer’s 4K Blu-ray out of stock

And it seems that Nolan’s call has had an effect. That, or what Oppenheimer’s 4K Blu-ray is exceptional. The point is that It has been sold out in the United States, and also in some stores in Spain.

The complaints have been so great that Universal has been forced to issue a statement saying that they are going to manufacture more units:

“We’re pleased that many consumers are embracing Oppenheimer in 4K Ultra HD and understand that some retailers may currently be out of stock. Universal is working to quickly restock those retailers so fans can watch the film at home in the best possible picture quality. “says the statement.

In Spain, as we say, the 4K version of Oppenheimer is sold out in stores like Amazon:

You can buy it at FNAC, but they won’t have it until December 7th. In El Corte Inglés it is available for 26.95 euros.

Physical formats are being harassed by streaming and digital, which is more convenient and much more advantageous for production companies and digital stores. Nothing is yours anymore even if you pay for it, and you depend 100% on a monthly fee, or a digital store that can disappear, and you will be left with nothing.

As we say, it has surely been sold out because It is one of the best 4K Blu-ray editions of the yearin addition to the quality of the film itself.

Dispose of 4K image HDR10 with fragments of the film in format IMAX. The quality is much higher than streaming, because the physical format has a higher bitrate.

The sound is also superior, thanks to the DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 track in English, and DTS 5.1 in Spanish. It also comes with 3.5 hours of extras, some dubbed into Spanish.

Christopher Nolan left Warner, in times of pandemic, due to the production company’s desire to release the films at the same time in theaters and on streaming.

Nolan also complains that streaming platforms remove and add movies and series at will, or they resell them to each other. The worst of all is that When they remove them from their catalog they are already impossible to seebecause they are not in any more places, or the physical version has been sold out, or it does not exist.

To this we must add that Oppenheimer should be released on streaming in Spain in SkyShowtimea platform that does not broadcast in 4K HDRonly in the prehistoric 1080p format.

With the inclusion of 4K Blu-ray readers in the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles, it seems that sales in this format have picked up a bit. Surely Christopher Nolan is a satisfied director, after seeing how Oppenheimer’s 4K Blu-ray is out of stock.