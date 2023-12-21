It may be his best film (at least, in his opinion), but Oppenheimer is not the British director's most successful film. We cannot forget his other great masterpiece.

One more time, Christopher Nolan He has proven that he is one of the best directors in Hollywood, and it is all due to Oppenheimer's release. The biographical film of Robert K. Oppenheimerstarring Cillian Murphy, is one of the gems released in 2023.

It may have lost the battle at the box office with Barbie (predictable on the other hand), but there is no doubt that Oppenheimer It is one of the best films of recent times.

Beyond its extraordinary quality, Christopher Nolan's film has also been a great box office success. It has raised a whopping 951 million dollars.

It is an astronomical figure, if we take into account that it is an auteur film, and not a blockbuster (or, at least, it is not the initial intention). In the United States it has raised 326 million, and in the rest of the world 625 million dollars.

Nonetheless, It is NOT the most successful film of Christopher Nolan's careersomething that he himself stated in a recent interview with Empire.

Nolan ''forgets'' about another of his great films

Warner Bros.

In this interview, the British director talks about the success of Oppenheimer, which is not only one of the great films in his filmography, but also a clear candidate for the Oscar.

And, furthermore, yes It is Nolan's highest-grossing film in the United Kingdom.which is excellent news for him.

''I just made a three-hour movie about Robert Oppenheimer, rated R and half of it in black and white, and it made a billion dollars. Of course I think the movies are doing very well. The incredible thing is that it is literally the most successful film I have ever made. I've been doing this for 20 years and in the UK it's my highest-grossing film.''

Warner Bros.

In reality, Oppenheimer is not Nolan's highest-grossing film. He is close to being one, and he has a lot of merit in moving away from the superhero genre, but he has not achieved that achievement.

That honor falls to The Dark Knight, the masterpiece released in 2008, which forever changed the history of Batman in cinema. Years before, he had already surprised the world with Batman Begins.

The second film in the Batman trilogy was an even greater success than Oppenheimer. It raised less internationally ($494 million), but more in the United States ($534 million).

In total, the 2008 film managed to exceed one billion dollarssomething that Oppenheimer has not done… although, yes, just barely.

What will be next for Christopher Nolan? Will he ever return with Christian Bale with a fourth Batman movie? For now, we just have to congratulate him on the great film that is Oppenheimer.