Christmas and the holidays are a time of great care for others, for the family and beyond; of care when we think about what they would like to receive as a gift, what dish to prepare that everyone will like and how to make the moments we spend together unforgettable. Christmas is a break, a period of suspension from everything that invites us to focus on how to make the people we love happy. However, it often happens that we are anxious about gifts: behind every gift there must be a thought and why not direct it towards our Planet, so much mistreated and in need of being protected?

Photo by Yevhen Buzuk from Pixabay

Among the most original ideas aimed at protecting the environment, there are the adoptions of portions of the Amazon rainforest which can be done using LetItTrees, a benefit start-up from Rimini active in the Amazon that proposes a simple but revolutionary idea: giving away vouchers in the form of certificates for the adoption of parts of the forest, with the aim of preserving the green lung of our planet from deforestation. We start from areas of 10 m² at a cost of 8.99 euros which you pay only once. The recipients of the gift receive a certificate via email, valid until 2032, which certifies the adoption identifiable by coordinates.

LetItTrees from 2021 it is in pole position for the protection of this green lung: the winning idea was precisely to develop and promote a platform where it is possible to adopt m² of forest at prices within everyone's reach and to control its conservation, growth and development through new technologies, also involving local populations. The president is Pier Pierucci while the CEO Luca Picchioan entrepreneur who has lived in Brazil for years. The participation of those who live in those areas aims to be a driving force for improving their quality of life in terms of education, health, sanitation, work and income; at the moment there are over 200 native families affected.

LetItTrees

The adoption certificate from the Amazon forest brings together both the old and new generations who make their voices heard in defense of the environment: it can represent a more significant sustainable gift model than ever, demonstrating that they are thinking about the future. We go beyond the concept of a gift, sharing an act of love and responsibility for the Earth with strong social implications because LetItTrees works to transform local communities from exploiters to guardians, demonstrating that preserving the Amazon rainforest is more profitable than devastating it. There are no better technologies than trees for removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and adoption is a win-win for everyone: the local communities, the atmosphere of the Planet, each of us and above all we win the admiration of the young people at home, centering the COP28 objectives.