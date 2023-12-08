Today, Friday, December 8, a free Christmas concert will be held in the center of Guadalajara. The ensemble of musicians from the Guadalara Philharmonic Choir and pianist Daniel Lomelí will be directed by Carlos MR Kattah in a Christmas program that has not been revealed.

Carlos MR Kattah is a Colombian musician based in Guadalajara since 2017. He has an outstanding track record as musical director of the Sogamoso Youth Symphony Band, the Guadalajara Youth Symphony Orchestra, Provacouture Productions, Vog Performing Arts, among others.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Location: Liceo 60, Museo Regional de Guadalajara, Historic Center of Guadalajara.

Admission is free, but it is recommended to arrive early, as space is limited.

This event is possible thanks to the National Institute of Art and History (INAH) and the Ministry of Culture, entities that seek to enrich the cultural scene of Guadalajara and provide the community with the opportunity to enjoy events of high artistic quality.

Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of this unique musical experience. Come and enjoy this Christmas musical event!

