The presence of artificial intelligence continues to be increasingly integrated into our daily lives. Now, thanks to this technology, there is the possibility of transforming into the same Santa Claus. A team of developers has launched an application based on AI called Zipik which facilitates this transformation, allowing thematic images to be generated from users' photographs or selfies.

Zipik, developed in Barcelona, offers the ability to become characters like Santa Claus, Harry Potter, Frozen, Spiderman and more. Furthermore, the images generated are surprisingly hyper-realistic.

The app is available for systems iOS operating systems. In it, you can transform up to three images every seven days for free or if you want to convert more photos, you can pay for the subscription.

It is very intuitive to use, however, we will leave you step by step so that you can transform yourself into Santa Claus.

Download Zipik in the app store. Open the app and the + button will appear on the main screen. Click there. Choose a theme or filter, in this case you will have to look for Santa Claus. Select an image of yourself from the gallery or you can take a new selfie from the app's camera. The image will be processed and once it is done, it will generate four images. Choose the one you like the most to download.

For the best result, You should use photographs that show your face well, so you should avoid wearing hats or glasses when taking your selfie.

On the other hand, you should know that, once you choose the image, it will be downloaded in SD quality with a watermark. However, if you pay to use the app, the image will be downloaded in HD quality and without the watermark.

