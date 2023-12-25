One of the most successful and beloved comedy series by the public is “The Office”, starring Steve Carell (from the first to the seventh season) as the head of the fictional paper company Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, Inc.

Made under the concept of a mockumentary, it takes us to know the dynamics inside the office commanded by boss Michael Scott (Carell), introducing us to now iconic characters on the small screen such as Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson), Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) and Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer), among others.

The story, broadcast between 2005 and 2013, with a total of nine seasons, also had several Christmas episodes in which we accompanied the protagonists to experience the magic of the December holidays, which we remember today on this Christmas Eve and Christmas weekend.

All episodes are available on the Netflix, Claro Video, Paramount+ and Prime Video platforms.

Season 2: episode 10, “Christmas party”

What it is about: It is the first Christmas episode of the series, since the first season only had six chapters, without space to explore this holiday. Here Scranton is hosting a Christmas party and Michael comes up with the idea of ​​having the employees do a secret gift exchange.

Season 3: Episode 10 and 11, “A Benihana Christmas”

What it's about: In this double episode the characters of Pam and Karen (Rashida Jones) organize their own office Christmas party, after fighting with their colleague Angela (Angela Kinsey), who is in charge of organizing the celebration. Also, Michael is going through a bad time after his girlfriend Carol broke up with him.

Temporada 5: episodio 11, “Moroccan Christmas”

What it's about: One of the iconic memes of “The Office” comes from this episode: Dwight's Unicorn Princess doll, as this character decides to buy dozens of boxes of dolls to sell them at a high price to parents who forgot their Christmas gifts . In this special, Phyllis organizes a Moroccan-themed celebration, but Meredith's (Kate Flannery) alcohol problems almost ruin the celebration.

Season 6: Episode 13, “Secret Santa”

What it's about: A Santa dispute arises after Michael discovers that Phyllis, and not him, was chosen to dress up as Santa Claus at the New Year's Eve party.

Season 7: Episodes 11 and 12, “Classy Christmas”

What it's about: The episode begins with another emblematic moment of the series, when all the workers try to take a Christmas photo wearing Santa hats, but they fail. Additionally, Holly (Amy Ryan), whom Michael has a crush on, returns to the office to cover Toby's (Paul Lieberstein) absence; she then has Pam throw a second Christmas party for Holly. Meanwhile, Jim has a snowball fight with Dwight.

Temporada 8: episodio 1, “Christmas wishes”

What it's about: Jim and Dwight, as usual, spend their time playing pranks on each other, while Andy tries to fulfill everyone's Christmas wishes.

Season 9: Episode 9, “Dwight Christmas”

What it's about: The office experiences a traditional Dutch Christmas.

