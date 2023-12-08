One of the theme parks that the Guadalajara public enjoys every year this holiday season is “Sueño Mágico”, in the Clover Lawn Mansion (Avenida La Paz 1811, Colonia Americana), a concept that is celebrating 10 years of existence. About THE REPORTER spoke with Emory Valero, project director.

“When we opened on November 23, 2012, we did not plan to go that far, but the love of the people has led us to stay here, so as long as we are liked by the public, we will continue providing this beautiful entertainment. “500 thousand people have already marched during these 10 years.”

This 2023 season just opened on December 1 and will remain in effect to the public until January 7, 2024.

Hours are from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., closed on Mondays. On December 25 there will be a big fireworks show as well as on January 1, 6 and 7, Emory remembers.

“Magical Dream” offers incredible nights with dozens of Christmas characters, professional dancers, different plays, Christmas mapping, mechanical games, a tour of the ground floor of the Clover Lawn Mansion, a Christmas parade from Sunday to Thursday, at 9 p.m. :30 hours and Friday and Saturday at 10:00 p.m., in addition, there is also falling snow, photos with decorations and sets, a cafeteria, pizzeria and a cold bar; As if that were not enough, pyrotechnics are also part of the show. And you can leave Santa’s letter in his mailbox.

News for the end of the year

Among the new amenities that will be launched in this edition is that for the first time “Sueño Mágico” will offer a dinner, dance and show experience on December 31. “It is a little out of the context of the project, but appreciating the benefits of the park, we will have a different event, since many times we go to hotels and casinos to spend the new year and now the Clover Lawn Mansion will be a new experience that you can live where there will also be a fireworks show.”

The experience begins at 8:30 p.m. and will end at 2:00 a.m. The cost is 2,500 pesos per adult and 1,200 pesos per child. It is a three-course dinner and the group that entertains is versatile.

The Grinch will provide the fun every night. SPECIAL

Agenda

Events and schedules

“Magical Dream” from Tuesday to Sunday from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at the Clover Lawn Mansion, on Avenida La Paz 1811, American neighborhood. General tickets cost 500 pesos for adults and 250 pesos for children. Tickets can be purchased at https://feverup.com/ and at the Clover Lawn Mansion box office.

General attractions

From theater to mechanical games

“Castle of Dreams”, this is a theater space where Christmas productions are presented. Performances are from Sunday to Thursday at 7:00 p.m., 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.; while on Fridays and Saturdays they are at 7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

“Winterland”. In this icy experience, the audience will feel like a snow character entering different scenarios set under this theme.

“Show de video mapping”. The Clover Lawn Mansion becomes a gigantic screen to offer a mapping show.

“Candy Land”. This area is for mechanical games to have great moments of fun. There is also a maze, and you will appreciate what it is like to experience Halloween at Christmas.

“Santa’s Mansion”. Here the public will learn the secrets that Santa Claus keeps and will be able to discover his factory.

“Christmas Forever”. Santa and a grumpy little green man are waiting for you to take a photo with them. Includes extra cost.

“Magical Christmas Experience”. The Clover Lawn Mansion will open the doors to its second floor to enjoy immersive theater. Attendees will enjoy a three-course dinner of “Santa’s kitchen”, while enjoying a work full of nostalgia. The performances will be at 7:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. This experience costs 900 pesos per child and 1,500 pesos per adult. The price already includes admission and full preference on all attractions.

Take note

Special events

There will be posadas from December 11 to 15. Christmas celebration on December 25. On December 31 there will be dinner, dancing and a show. On January 1st he receives 2024. On January 6th Three Kings’ Day is celebrated. From January 1 to 7, civil associations will be received. The closing will be on January 7th.

