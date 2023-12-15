At this time of year, the streets of different cities in Mexico are clogged, whether due to posadas, Christmas shopping or also school and work dismissal times, making it difficult for drivers to reach their destinations.

A video posted by the user has circulated on social networks “Gift words” of “X”before Twitterwhere it is seen that two drivers got out of their car to argue, so another person immediately began recording the situation.

Everything indicated that both men would start a fight, however, a Santa Claus who was on the street handing out gifts came to calm the situation. Moments later You can see in the clip that the Christmas character separates the drivers and asks them to calm down.

Santa Claus managed to calm the situation, and to end in an ending of love and peace, Santa who was carrying his bag of gifts, took out a gift for each one and gave it to them, ending everything in a greeting of peace between both.

So far the video has reached more than 600 thousand views and more than 13 thousand likes.

MF

